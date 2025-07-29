The Uber Umami Instant Soup Keke Palmer Keeps In Her Purse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keke Palmer has all the essentials in her purse: contacts, keys, a charger, and a (very stylish) pen to name a few. However, the internet lost their minds when Keke revealed to Vogue the lifesaver she always has on hand: instant miso freeze dried soup. Random? Sure. But genius? Absolutely.

A woman constantly on the go, Keke needs a hearty snack with her at all times. Stressing that "you never know when you'll need food or sustenance," Keke describes her instant miso freeze dried soup as her mainstay because "there always will be hot water." Miso soup is definitely a crowd pleaser with its rich umami flavoring, making its freeze-dried adaptation a compelling option for anyone's purse. By just adding the soup packet to a "nice little hot cup of water," Keke emphasizes "you get exactly what you need" from this instant wonder made by Amano Foods.

Understanding that the idea of carrying instant soup in your purse may be strange to some, Keke playfully attests to how crucial this has been for her. As Keke is an actress, singer, and mom who continues to reach new heights, I'd say her habits are worth mimicking.