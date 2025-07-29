The Uber Umami Instant Soup Keke Palmer Keeps In Her Purse
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keke Palmer has all the essentials in her purse: contacts, keys, a charger, and a (very stylish) pen to name a few. However, the internet lost their minds when Keke revealed to Vogue the lifesaver she always has on hand: instant miso freeze dried soup. Random? Sure. But genius? Absolutely.
A woman constantly on the go, Keke needs a hearty snack with her at all times. Stressing that "you never know when you'll need food or sustenance," Keke describes her instant miso freeze dried soup as her mainstay because "there always will be hot water." Miso soup is definitely a crowd pleaser with its rich umami flavoring, making its freeze-dried adaptation a compelling option for anyone's purse. By just adding the soup packet to a "nice little hot cup of water," Keke emphasizes "you get exactly what you need" from this instant wonder made by Amano Foods.
Understanding that the idea of carrying instant soup in your purse may be strange to some, Keke playfully attests to how crucial this has been for her. As Keke is an actress, singer, and mom who continues to reach new heights, I'd say her habits are worth mimicking.
Instantly improve your day with any instant soup
If you're gushing over this portable packet idea but miso is not the way you want to go, there are many alternative instant soups to try. While Keke mentions she also enjoys instant egg drop soup as well as instant spinach and eggplant, other instant soups include classic chicken noodle, creamy tomato, and luscious potato and leek. Concerns about the taste of instant soup are understandable, but even the simplest additions can elevate the flavor of your bland soup. Adding salt or a squeeze of citrus into the cup could be your savory solution.
Keke does not stop at soup when filling her purse with snacks. Keeping her son, Leo, in mind, she packs snacks they both would enjoy on-the-go, claiming "Leo loves cookies and little snacks" but that they often disappear "'cause she done ate 'em." Other snacks found in Keke's bag include Justin's almond butter, dates, cookies, and Cheerios.