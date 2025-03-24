Here's Why Your Homemade Soup Is Bland (And How You Can Fix It)

Homemade soup can feel like a comforting hug, bursting with all the right flavors, and hitting a spot that nothing else quite can. But whether you're making your favorite winter soup recipe or a lighter summer version, there's nothing that ruins the experience more than a bland tasting soup. If you're wondering why this is the case, the answer is surprisingly obvious.

For Jessica Merchant, recipe blogger, founder of How Sweet Eats, and cookbook author, it's clear what our soup is probably missing: "Salt!" Merchant told us. "Most people underestimate the amount of seasoning that soup requires. It's imperative to season each layer and taste at the end." Salt is the most important ingredient in your kitchen, so never be frugal when adding it to each stage of your soup. As well as enhancing the other flavors, it will help to reduce any bitter notes. If you do add too much, you can always temper the effect with more liquid or some dairy such as cream, sour cream, or yogurt.

Merchant also warned that a lack of other seasonings can similarly make your soup taste dull. "Each layer should be seasoned — the first layer of sauteing the veggies, when adding in meats, and after the soup simmers," she explained. "I add the aromatics at the beginning to deepen the flavor. Adding a few more to the broth as the soup simmers is also an option!"