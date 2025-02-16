What Is The Right Way To Eat Miso Soup?

When you order miso soup off of a menu, it seems like the simplest thing, right? It's just a small bowl of warm broth, often featuring seaweed, tofu, and green onions. But wait — there's more to it than just sipping away mindlessly. Sure, the simple combination of miso paste and dashi stock — a broth usually made from dried anchovies, kelp, and bonito flakes — is a delicious mainstay on Japanese menus and packed with B12 vitamins and amino acids, but did you know there's a correct way to eat it?

In the United States, miso soup is typically served in a small bowl with an East Asian-style soup spoon. But in traditional Japanese restaurants or homes, that bowl of miso soup doesn't come with a spoon at all. In Japanese culture, miso soup is meant to be consumed directly from the bowl. Instead of sipping from a spoon, you are meant to lift the bowl to your mouth. Use one hand to cup the bowl with your fingers positioned towards the bottom and your other hand to lend a little extra support.

If your soup has additional elements, use your chopsticks to eat them. And there is no need to set the bowl down to do it. Instead, hold the bowl near your mouth, and use the chopsticks to consume the remaining ingredients. Lifting the dish in this way is considered good manners in Japan.