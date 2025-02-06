The Swap You Need For An Earthy Twist On Potato Salad

Potato salad can be a controversial topic at family reunions or potlucks, as people swear by their grandmother's or great-aunt's or long-lost next-door neighbor's recipe. Wise families often designate who's going to make it ahead of time, such is the enduring significance of potato salad. Though variations are found in many countries, the typical American version contains boiled potatoes (natch) mixed with mayonnaise, herbs, and raw vegetables. It's usually served cold, or at room temperature.

With so many basic ingredients, it's easy to play around with your potato dish. Most die-hards will argue that waxy varieties like fingerlings or Yukon Gold hold up best in a mountain of mayo — just be sure to boil potatoes for the right amount of time to keep them al dente. But it's well worth considering an alternative: the sweet potato.

While it might sound an unusual swap, sweet potatoes are certainly a crowd-pleaser when it comes to nutritional benefits, and they also add an earthy, sweet flavor to the salad. This goes especially well with the tart mayonnaise and raw onion. Some recipes explicitly call for the white-fleshed sweet potato over the orange because of its subtler taste, though you can use either. If you're worried about the overall sweetness, ingredients such as white vinegar, turmeric, red onions, or Dijon mustard can offset any cloying flavors.