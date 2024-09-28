The Ingredients That Make German Potato Salad Unique

Everybody knows what a potato salad is. It's that bowl of fluffy potato pieces, drenched in mayonnaise and seasoned with herbs and spices, that you'll find at just about any picnic or cookout you'll ever attend. Maybe it'll have some boiled eggs in it. Maybe it'll have some raw vegetables, like celery, for added crunch. Maybe the person who made it tried to get cute and threw in something like raisins. What really matters — what really makes it a staple — is that it is cold. It is a substantial yet refreshing side dish for a warm summer's day, something that nicely contrasts with burgers and hot dogs fresh off the grill.

But what if that's not the case? What if there was a potato salad made not with mayonnaise, but with vinegar? What if it was accompanied by little bits of bacon? And what if — heavens to Murgatroyd! — it was served warm? That's where German potato salad comes in.