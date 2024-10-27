The Most Ridiculous Fast Food Menu Item Of 2024

Ice cream often leads to the age old question, how many toppings can you add before it stops being ice cream? Cold Stone Creamery embraces this challenge with its Boo Batter ice cream, which features cake batter ice cream, but now dyed charcoal black, with Kit Kats, Halloween Oreos, and M&M's. While visually striking, especially when you watch them combine your favorite ice cream toppings at Cold Stone Creamery, the combination raises doubts about whether the flavors truly mesh together well.

Ice cream remains a beloved treat, but indulging in excessive toppings may be pushing the limits of enjoyment. This combination reminds me of the idea that there can never be too much chocolate, but with Kit Kats, M&M's, and the cookie of the Oreo already adding three different consistencies and flavors of chocolate, there actually might be. Although, it's a gamble for any who are adventurous enough to take.

Similarly, Firehouse Subs takes risks with their Thanksgiving turkey sub, which combines turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. While it sounds enticing at first, the mix of cranberry sauce and mayo is off-putting and may be better served separately.

Whether it's ice cream, dinner, or a drink, some culinary creations push the boundaries of taste and sight. For another example, look no further than Dunkin's new potion macchiato.