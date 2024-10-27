The Most Ridiculous Fast Food Menu Item Of 2024
It's hard to come up with new foods in a world full of fast food chains. To keep customers returning, many fast food chains often revive old recipes with a fresh take. However, this approach sometimes falls short, resulting in menu items that simply add adjectives without real innovation. Burger King often carries this trend.
Burger King's 2024 Halloween menu, created in collaboration with the "Addams Family" animated films, featured limited-time offerings, including the striking Purple Wednesday Whopper. The unusual color, derived from purple potatoes rather than artificial dyes, offers a refreshing change, but it's difficult to take seriously. The whopper includes Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayonnaise, and the classic pickle and onion. While the ingredients are familiar, the bright purple bun feels more suited for a cartoon than a meal (kind of like Wendy's SpongeBob's krabby patty).
This bold choice raises questions about originality, especially when changing the cheese and bun color feels like the extent of the innovation. The Purple Wednesday Whopper may attract attention, but whether it's meant for the plate or the screen remains debatable.
Here are some other really 'interesting' fast food menu items
Ice cream often leads to the age old question, how many toppings can you add before it stops being ice cream? Cold Stone Creamery embraces this challenge with its Boo Batter ice cream, which features cake batter ice cream, but now dyed charcoal black, with Kit Kats, Halloween Oreos, and M&M's. While visually striking, especially when you watch them combine your favorite ice cream toppings at Cold Stone Creamery, the combination raises doubts about whether the flavors truly mesh together well.
Ice cream remains a beloved treat, but indulging in excessive toppings may be pushing the limits of enjoyment. This combination reminds me of the idea that there can never be too much chocolate, but with Kit Kats, M&M's, and the cookie of the Oreo already adding three different consistencies and flavors of chocolate, there actually might be. Although, it's a gamble for any who are adventurous enough to take.
Similarly, Firehouse Subs takes risks with their Thanksgiving turkey sub, which combines turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo. While it sounds enticing at first, the mix of cranberry sauce and mayo is off-putting and may be better served separately.
Whether it's ice cream, dinner, or a drink, some culinary creations push the boundaries of taste and sight. For another example, look no further than Dunkin's new potion macchiato.