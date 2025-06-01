The Unique Way Princess Diana Loved To Eat Potatoes

Princess Diana's famously excellent taste extended to the culinary realm. From Princess Diana's wonderfully simple favorite meal of stuffed bell peppers to her unexpectedly modern beverage preference, the people's princess clearly knew how to dine in style. And the way she preferred to eat potatoes also reflects her signature humble elegance — it looks simple, but hides a sophisticated (and delectable) twist.

According to Darren McGrady, former personal chef to Diana and other members of the royal family, the princess preferred to eat her spuds coated with egg whites and paprika and then dry baked. This unique method creates extra crispy-crunchy and flavorful potato skin. The egg whites and seasoning adhere to the potatoes and dry out as they roast, leaving a crackly, flavor-packed exterior.

In a YouTube video, McGrady shared that the princess enjoyed her crispy-skinned potatoes paired with sliced chicken breast. She would often share the classic roast potatoes and chicken dinner with her sons, William and Harry.