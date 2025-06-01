The Unique Way Princess Diana Loved To Eat Potatoes
Princess Diana's famously excellent taste extended to the culinary realm. From Princess Diana's wonderfully simple favorite meal of stuffed bell peppers to her unexpectedly modern beverage preference, the people's princess clearly knew how to dine in style. And the way she preferred to eat potatoes also reflects her signature humble elegance — it looks simple, but hides a sophisticated (and delectable) twist.
According to Darren McGrady, former personal chef to Diana and other members of the royal family, the princess preferred to eat her spuds coated with egg whites and paprika and then dry baked. This unique method creates extra crispy-crunchy and flavorful potato skin. The egg whites and seasoning adhere to the potatoes and dry out as they roast, leaving a crackly, flavor-packed exterior.
In a YouTube video, McGrady shared that the princess enjoyed her crispy-skinned potatoes paired with sliced chicken breast. She would often share the classic roast potatoes and chicken dinner with her sons, William and Harry.
How to make Princess Diana's potatoes at home
Most of us don't have personal chefs, but luckily it's easy to make your own version of Princess Diana's preferred potatoes at home. The egg white coating method is ideal for whole small potatoes like new or young potatoes, but almost any variety will do — just cut larger spuds into wedges for maximum crispy surface area, and leave the skins on.
The most important step is tossing the potatoes in whisked, foamy egg whites before seasoning them with salt, pepper, and any herbs and spices you like. Then dry-roast the tubers at high heat (between 425 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit) for 20 to 40 minutes, depending on the size and cut.
Princess Diana liked to eat her crispy potatoes simply with sliced roast chicken, but they would also pair wonderfully with a creamy and tangy dipping sauce like this quick and easy sour cream dip. No matter how you serve it up, this unique potato cooking method will have you dining on crispy-crunchy spuds in royal style.