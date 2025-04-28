Princess Diana's Favorite Beverage Was Unexpectedly Modern

Throughout the late 20th century, Princess Diana was among the most beloved public figures in the world, with her down-to-earth demeanor setting her apart from others in the royal family. As a result, aspects of Diana's day-to-day life — such as her favorite foods and drinks — are frequent topics of conversation. While stuffed bell peppers were the princess's dish of choice several times per week, and she absolutely adored rose pouchong tea, one of her favorite things to drink was freshly juiced fruit and vegetables, which she discovered just as it became a more widespread trend in the 1990s.

Diana's love for juicing fruits and vegetables was revealed by Darren McGrady, who served as the princess's personal chef from 1993 until her unfortunate passing in 1997. In an interview with Mashed back in 2021, McGrady explained that Diana's early love of juicing was the result of the princess wanting to be more health-conscious about what she consumed. "She was eating healthy. She was working out three days a week," McGrady recalled. "She loved me coming out with new ideas. And of course, she studied juicing as well. She was juicing before, I think, anybody had even heard of it."