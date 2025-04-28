Princess Diana's Favorite Beverage Was Unexpectedly Modern
Throughout the late 20th century, Princess Diana was among the most beloved public figures in the world, with her down-to-earth demeanor setting her apart from others in the royal family. As a result, aspects of Diana's day-to-day life — such as her favorite foods and drinks — are frequent topics of conversation. While stuffed bell peppers were the princess's dish of choice several times per week, and she absolutely adored rose pouchong tea, one of her favorite things to drink was freshly juiced fruit and vegetables, which she discovered just as it became a more widespread trend in the 1990s.
Diana's love for juicing fruits and vegetables was revealed by Darren McGrady, who served as the princess's personal chef from 1993 until her unfortunate passing in 1997. In an interview with Mashed back in 2021, McGrady explained that Diana's early love of juicing was the result of the princess wanting to be more health-conscious about what she consumed. "She was eating healthy. She was working out three days a week," McGrady recalled. "She loved me coming out with new ideas. And of course, she studied juicing as well. She was juicing before, I think, anybody had even heard of it."
What did Princess Diana like to juice at home?
After purchasing a juicer (of which there are plenty to choose from for beginners), McGrady and Princess Diana spent plenty of time uncovering the juices that the princess did and didn't like. Eventually, the pair discovered that juicing a mixture of carrots, celery, parsley, and spinach best suited the princess's needs. Even so, that discovery didn't come without plenty of experimenting and the many highs and lows that come with it.
For example, McGrady recalled what happened when Diana asked him to juice straight beetroot despite his suggestion against it. "I did beets for one day," McGrady recalled, "She came in an hour later, and her face was all blotchy [...] She said, 'You poisoned me.' I said, 'It's the beet juice.'" Despite this unfortunate run-in, Diana found a suitable way to enjoy the health benefits of beets without trouble. "After then, we'd start mixing it with apple juice," McGrady added. "So she had the beet and apple juice."