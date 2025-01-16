12 Best Juicers For Beginners, According To Reviews
You've likely heard about the many benefits of juicing, but if you're new to this realm, you may feel a bit intimidated by the process. And while there's certainly a lot to know about the ins and outs of juicing, there are also plenty of straightforward, beginner-friendly juicing machine options out there available to help get you started.
In this post, we're dishing the deets concerning the top juicers that make it easy for beginners to press their way to perfection — no experience required. We've analyzed everything from feeding chute size to overall power and efficiency to deliver to you some of the most amazing, no-fuss machine options available. Whether you plan to savor the flavor straight or throw the fresh juice into your next seltzer, we've got the information you need to help you level up your juicing game.
As you read, bear in mind that two types of juicers will be featured here: centrifugal juicers and slow masticating juicers. The former uses intense speed to quickly chop your produce before passing it through a screen — a process which inevitably will create heat. The latter is a slow extraction method (also known as "cold pressing") that crushes your fruits and veggies without the use of heat, allowing for optimal nutritional value. Now that you know the difference, join us as we dive into the best juicers for beginners, according to reviews.
Dash Compact Centrifugal Juicer
The Dash Compact Centrifugal Juicer is one of the best centrifugal juicers we've found. As expected, it chops veggies and fruits at high speeds to create the refreshing juice you've been longing for. The Dash Compact Centrifugal Juicer comes with a sieve that helps you separate the pulp from the juice. There are dual-speed options with slower speeds that allow for softer produce (think mangoes and papaya) and faster speeds for harder ones, such as carrots, beets, or — gasp — even for juicing sweet potatoes. Its chute is two inches wide, and the machine itself is compact, making it easy to store when not in use.
Though the Dash Compact Centrifugal Juicer is the cheapest option on this list, it still packs quite a punch when it comes to churning out fresh juice. Reviewers rave about this find, especially those who are new to juicing. One customer claims it was easy for her to assemble and disassemble on her own and that it's not hard to clean. Others agree, though a couple of people warn that using too many fruits and veggies in one go can cause trouble. Without cleaning it first, you may end up with too much extra pulp in your juice.
Qcen Juicer Machine Centrifugal Juicer Extractor
Qcen isn't a brand as common as Ninja or Hamilton Beach, but when it comes to the best juicers out there, it holds its own. The Qcen Juicer Machine Centrifugal Juicer Extractor is a centrifugal juicer, much like the aforementioned Dash juicer, only it features a 3-inch feeding chute, allowing you to fit bigger pieces in the chute than other brand models. It features a slow and fast juicing option, allowing you to control the speed of the juicing in accordance with the texture of your fruits and veggies.
One thing we really like about the Qcen Juicer Machine Centrifugal Juicer Extractor is that it features a protection mechanism that can prevent it from overheating. Reviewers love the size of the product, how easy it is to clean, and its affordable price. And while it may not be as powerful as some juicers on the market, according to a handful of reviews, it's still a great starter option to consider.
Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor
The Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor is an affordable centrifugal juicer option for beginners. It features a 3-inch feeding chute like a few of the other best juicers on this list, which makes packing fruits and veggies into the machine easier without requiring too much slicing (if any at all). This juicer features a powerful 800-watt motor and has a large bin for storing pulp, making it a breeze to juice fruit and veggies in bulk. Several parts of the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor are dishwasher safe, including the lid, pulp pusher, pulp bin, and more.
Reviewers concur that the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor is indeed a great blender for people just starting out. One customer tells a story of how she was unsure if she would want to continue juicing and, as such, didn't want to invest a lot of money in one. After using this juicer, she claims to love the results and would recommend this Hamilton Beach juicer to anyone new to juicing. Another patron uses this juicer to make bulk juices to freeze for the entire week. She states that she runs the juicer for several hours with no problems. Considering you'll need about 12 apples to yield a quart of juice you'd buy at the store (use only three apples for one cup of juice), we're happy to know this juicer can handle the job.
NutriBullet Centrifugal Juicer Machine
Another centrifugal juicer with dishwasher-safe parts, the NutriBullet Centrifugal Juicer Machine is one of the best juicers for beginners. It features a pulp bin that is easily removed and brought to the sink for easy cleaning. It features an 800-watt motor base along with a 3-inch chute for handling bulkier fruits and veggies. According to its Amazon description, this machine even comes with a recipe guide, making this an undeniably appealing option for juicers who are just starting out.
Customers agree; this is a great juicing pick. Patrons claim the NutriBullet Centrifugal Juicer Machine does not leak like other machines, features a sleek design, and, most importantly, quickly cranks out fresh and flavorful juice. Reviewers also love the ease of cleaning up with this one, as many state that the dishwasher-safe parts only add to its convenience, making the NutriBullet Centrifugal Juicer Machine one of the best juicers for beginners on the market.
Cuisinart CJE-500 Compact Juice Extractor
If you're in the market for a juicer that doesn't take up a lot of space, consider the Cuisinart CJE-500 Compact Juice Extractor. This juicer is small but mighty. Its pulp collector can store 40 ounces of pulp and can house 16 ounces of juice. It contains an adjustable and manually operated flow spout, limiting the chances of leaking. It also features a filter basket that helps keep pulp out of your juice. As far as we can tell, the chute size for the Cuisinart CJE-500 Compact Juice Extractor isn't explicitly mentioned online, yet reviewers seem to be impressed with the juicer nonetheless.
Fans of the Cuisinart CJE-500 Compact Juice Extractor claim it's powerful despite its small size and is very easy to clean. And though we love sweet foam as a coffee topping as much as the next person, we don't love it so much in our juice. If you feel the same, know that this Cuisinart juicer creates quite a bit of foam when juicing certain produce, although patrons state the bubbles eventually dissipate, making this less of a problem than it may seem. All in all, the Cuisinart CJE-500 Compact Juice Extractor is one of the best juicers you can get — even if it is a bit tinier than others.
Breville the Juice Fountain Compact Juicer
Yet another compact juicing option, the Breville the Juice Fountain Compact Juicer is arguably one of the best juicers out there. Despite its petite stature, it still features a 3-inch feeding chute, which can allow you to place coarsely chopped fruits and veggies into the juicing machine with ease (no fancy watermelon shapes required!). This centrifugal juicer features a unique juicing system that includes an Italian-made stainless steel mesh filter basket and a titanium disc to help you squeeze as much fresh juice and nutrients out of your produce as possible. It includes a froth separator, a power cord that wraps under the base, and a brush to make clean-up simpler.
Customers agree, the Breville the Juice Fountain Compact Juicer is a powerful device that delivers on its promises and then some. Reviewers love that you can pack your fruits and veggies into the chute and expect high-quality, great-tasting juice that is completely pulp-free every time. It's also easy to use, with even beginner juicers giving it their thumbs up. Many also claim to be able to throw in whole produce into the machine without having to worry about the juicer struggling with its load. Overall, this is a high-quality and efficient juicer that is well worth the investment.
EanOruus Cold Press Juice Extractor Machine
If you think a 3-inch chute on a juicer is big, wait until you get a load of this! The EanOruus Cold Press Juice Extractor Machine is one of only a handful of juicers on this list that sports a feeding chute over 5 inches wide. But that isn't all — this is also the first slow masticating juicer we're recommending for beginners that has made the list. The EanOruus Cold Press Juice Extractor Machine features a 400-watt power motor, but don't let that scare you. Its slow masticating spiral auger extracts more juice (up to 30% more, according to the brand) and allows for more nutrients, given its heat-free extraction method, unlike higher-powered centrifugal juicer options. The EanOruus Cold Press Juice Extractor Machine also features two filter layers for less clogging while offering fewer parts to the overall unit, making it easy to assemble and operate, especially for beginners.
After scanning the reviews, it's clear that most are pleased with the EanOruus Cold Press Juice Extractor Machine. People love the juicer's ability to handle both hard and soft produce and claim the product brings forth plenty of juice from just a few ingredients. What's more is despite its might, this juicer is relatively quiet, making it a major win in our book. It features a stylish and compact design, delivers optimal flavor, and the juice comes out smooth with very little pulp, according to fans. Sweet.
Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Premium Juice Extractor
Though double the price of the formerly mentioned juicer of the same brand, it too features a mighty motor, only this time, it packs even more power at 850 watts as opposed to 800. You can also expect this centrifugal juicer to feature two speeds instead of one, allowing you to alternate based on your juicing needs.
One thing we love about this Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Premium Juice Extractor is its "Clean Sweep" feature, which allows you to easily remove pulp from the strainer with little to no effort. Reviewers love it, too, claiming this Hamilton Beach juicer is one of the best in terms of cleanup and efficiency. People are also digging into the fact that the juicer comes with a brush and that the parts are dishwasher safe. With all things considered, the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Premium Juice Extractor is an optimal choice for beginners looking for a low-fuss yet highly effective juicer.
Ninja JC151 NeverClog Cold Press Juicer
We're movin' on up in terms of pricing, but according to customers, this Ninja JC151 "NeverClog" Cold Press Juicer delivers on its claims. This centrifugal juicer is compact, features high and low speeds, and has an alternate pulp filter that allows you to control how much (or how little) pulp you'd like to include in your drink.
Reviewers attest the Ninja JC151 NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is easy to clean and can even take on denser food items like ginger. Moreover, because this juicer is compact, it is easy to store away when not in use. Most attest that this juicer gets almost all the juice out of fruits and veggies, and most experienced very few problems with the juicer getting stuck. The machine is also quiet, which helps in the event that you have skittish pets or napping toddlers. Overall, the Ninja JC151 NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is easily one of the best juicers on the market.
Breville Juice Fountain Plus JE98XL
The Breville Juice Fountain Plus JE98XL costs close to $180 at the time of publication, but that doesn't mean those new to juicing should pass it by. Though a little pricier than others, this juicer steps up to the plate in terms of power and juicing capabilities. Unlike the previously mentioned compact Breville option, this juicer comes with a more powerful 850-watt motor, features a froth separator, and offers a 32.5-ounce juice jug to catch all your fresh juice.
Patrons love the Breville Juice Fountain Plus JE98XL, claiming that it works amazingly well for extracting every last drop of juice from fruits and veggies. Customers also rave about its quick assembly and easy-peasy clean up. One thing to note about this particular Breville juicer option is that it is a little on the roomier side, so those living in tighter quarters may need to consider its size before making a purchase.
Fretta Cold Press Juicer Slow Masticating Juicer
Priced at nearly $200 at the time of publication and coming in a variety of colors, the Fretta Cold Press Juicer is another slow masticating machine that cold presses fruits and veggies without heat, allowing for better retention of nutrients. As is usually the case, this slow masticating option claims to feature less foam and to deliver better-tasting juices than some of its competitors. It features a 3-inch chute to make juicing larger pieces of produce easier and features a quiet 200-watt motor that extracts all that flavorful goodness at a noise level of under 70 decibels.
Customers love the Fretta Cold Press Juicer's Y-shaped feeding chute, which allows for safe, continual feeding of produce into the machine. Reviewers claim that the juicer is straightforward, doesn't easily jam, and does a wonderful job handling almost anything you throw into it. Thus, the Fretta Cold Press Juicer is easily one of the best juicers out there for beginners.
AMZCHEF Cold Press Juicer
Last but not least is the AMZCHEF Cold Press Juicer , which goes for $199.99 on Amazon. As its name suggests, this is a slow masticating juicer featuring a 7-stage low-speed grinder along with a unique triple filter system to ensure smooth juice. We love that the AMZCHEF Cold Press Juicer features an extra wide 5.3-inch chute, which allows those new to juicing to skip the stress of finely chopping stiff fruits and veggies.
Reviewers agree, the AMZCHEF Cold Press Juicer is quite the catch for those new to juicing, as many who consider themselves beginners quite love this juicing machine. Aside from being easy to use, the juicer spits out smooth and delicious juice every time, is easy to clean, and doesn't leak. Just note that the area where the pulp comes out can get clogged fairly often, so be prepared for that if you're planning to make this juicer your go-to.
Methodology
The best juicers for beginners were selected based on factors such as ease of use, affordable pricing, straightforward assembly, ease of cleaning, and overall performance. We did our best to list each juicer in ascending order at the time of publication, but because pricing fluctuates often, the cost quoted for each juicer may or may not always represent its current price point.