12 Best Juicers For Beginners, According To Reviews

You've likely heard about the many benefits of juicing, but if you're new to this realm, you may feel a bit intimidated by the process. And while there's certainly a lot to know about the ins and outs of juicing, there are also plenty of straightforward, beginner-friendly juicing machine options out there available to help get you started.

In this post, we're dishing the deets concerning the top juicers that make it easy for beginners to press their way to perfection — no experience required. We've analyzed everything from feeding chute size to overall power and efficiency to deliver to you some of the most amazing, no-fuss machine options available. Whether you plan to savor the flavor straight or throw the fresh juice into your next seltzer, we've got the information you need to help you level up your juicing game.

As you read, bear in mind that two types of juicers will be featured here: centrifugal juicers and slow masticating juicers. The former uses intense speed to quickly chop your produce before passing it through a screen — a process which inevitably will create heat. The latter is a slow extraction method (also known as "cold pressing") that crushes your fruits and veggies without the use of heat, allowing for optimal nutritional value. Now that you know the difference, join us as we dive into the best juicers for beginners, according to reviews.