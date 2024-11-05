You Can And Should Be Juicing Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are one of those vegetables that some people can't get enough of, attempting to convince people who don't like them to change their ways with every recipe under the sun. From sweet potato fries to vegan sweet potato frosting, the lengths that some will go to add sweet potatoes to a meal are intense. This time, we aren't talking about frying sweet potatoes or covering them with Tex-Mex toppings. We want to draw your attention to the fact that juicing sweet potatoes is an option, and you should try it.
Fruits and vegetables that have a lower water content won't juice well, so the sweet potato makes for the perfect juicing contender. Sweet potatoes generally have a moisture content of over 65% and will produce more juice than you might expect. Even if you're one of the long time sweet potato haters, there are ways to doctor up this drink that will have you swearing by sweet potato juicing. People who already love the natural taste will be thrilled to find another reason to keep talking about this versatile vegetable.
Make sweet potato juice taste great with added ingredients
Whether you're trying to mask the taste or enhance it, sweet potato juice is as versatile as the vegetable itself. One YouTuber suggests adding apples and raw ginger to your juicing ingredients for a spicy flavor. Generally speaking, if you would add the component to your baked sweet potatoes or sweet potato fries (which we've perfected), you would likely enjoy the same spices in the juiced version. Other fruits and vegetables will provide added flavor and health benefits, so don't be shy about throwing in some celery or spinach if that's what is waiting in the fridge.
To prepare a juice that hits more like a dessert, consider a sweet potato casserole heavy on the brown sugar and marshmallows as your influence. Preparing a creamy version of sweet potato juice is simple, just add your favorite milk or milk substitute, mix in a little vanilla extract, or use vanilla flavored almond milk and brown sugar to taste. Don't be afraid to dig through some old cookbooks or find inspiration in recipes like sweet potato stuffing or our sweet potato chutney to combine savory and sweet concepts. The possibilities are as endless as your own flavor preferences, and you might be surprised to find that you prefer juicing sweet potatoes from now on.