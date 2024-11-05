You Can And Should Be Juicing Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are one of those vegetables that some people can't get enough of, attempting to convince people who don't like them to change their ways with every recipe under the sun. From sweet potato fries to vegan sweet potato frosting, the lengths that some will go to add sweet potatoes to a meal are intense. This time, we aren't talking about frying sweet potatoes or covering them with Tex-Mex toppings. We want to draw your attention to the fact that juicing sweet potatoes is an option, and you should try it.

Fruits and vegetables that have a lower water content won't juice well, so the sweet potato makes for the perfect juicing contender. Sweet potatoes generally have a moisture content of over 65% and will produce more juice than you might expect. Even if you're one of the long time sweet potato haters, there are ways to doctor up this drink that will have you swearing by sweet potato juicing. People who already love the natural taste will be thrilled to find another reason to keep talking about this versatile vegetable.