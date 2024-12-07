Here's How Many Apples You Need For One Cup Of Juice
Juicing fruits and vegetables at home can be a very fruitful endeavor — pun intended. With the help of a good juicer, it can be easier (and tastier) to buy your own fruits and liquify them rather than picking up pre-made cartons of juice. These store-bought drinks are often high in sugar, leaving juice health benefits widely up for debate.
However, some juice lovers might be put off by the thought of buying and preparing huge quantities of apples for their home blends. So, exactly how many apples do you need to deseed and decore for a glass of homemade juice? Fortunately, it's not as many as you might think.
Three apples are enough to make around a cup of juice, meaning 12 apples would provide you with roughly the same amount as the quart of juice you could buy from the store. That isn't too bad for your homemade efforts.
How to get the most out of your homemade apple juice
Considering that apple juice (not to be confused with apple cider) is one of the most popular juices in the U.S., it's not surprising that many breakfast enthusiasts want to learn how to make it from scratch. While some people might consider three apples per cup of juice a great bargain, others might (quite rightly) surmise that buying juice at the store could still work out cheaper. Unless you've spent your weekend at the apple orchard, you might not want to waste all your fresh fruit on a single refreshing beverage.
However, you can make your apple juice go further by adding water to the mix. Many juicing pros dilute their apples and add a splash of lemon juice to give the drink a hint of lip-smacking sourness that will make it taste really fresh. This can help your apples stretch further and give you a quart of juice without using up your whole haul. It's also important to follow any instructions on your juicer so that the seeds and apple stalks don't clog up the mechanism. Most at-home juicers advise removing the apple cores before adding the fruit to your drink. You'll also want to make sure you have a juicer or food processor rather than a blender, as some blenders struggle with more solid produce.