Here's How Many Apples You Need For One Cup Of Juice

Juicing fruits and vegetables at home can be a very fruitful endeavor — pun intended. With the help of a good juicer, it can be easier (and tastier) to buy your own fruits and liquify them rather than picking up pre-made cartons of juice. These store-bought drinks are often high in sugar, leaving juice health benefits widely up for debate.

However, some juice lovers might be put off by the thought of buying and preparing huge quantities of apples for their home blends. So, exactly how many apples do you need to deseed and decore for a glass of homemade juice? Fortunately, it's not as many as you might think.

Three apples are enough to make around a cup of juice, meaning 12 apples would provide you with roughly the same amount as the quart of juice you could buy from the store. That isn't too bad for your homemade efforts.