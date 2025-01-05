What, Exactly, Is The Difference Between Yams And Sweet Potatoes?

For some people, "yam" and "sweet potato" are interchangeable terms. These tubers share a few similarities, but they aren't even the same species of plant: yams are from the lily family, and sweet potatoes are from the morning glory family. It doesn't take long to start spotting the differences between yams and sweet potatoes, either. Sweet potatoes have thin flesh that's easy to get rid of with a veggie peeler, but you need a knife to cut through the thick, bark-like skin of a yam. Both sweet potatoes and yams come in different colored varieties with textures ranging from fluffy to waxy. However, yams tend to have starchier, more fibrous flesh, while sweet potatoes have higher moisture content.

Flavor-wise, you're looking at two totally different beasts, too. Sweet potatoes are, well, naturally sweet. They work like a dream for some snackable gougères or a classic sweet potato casserole. Though its flavor profile lends itself to dessert, this list of seven sweet potato recipes proves that you can use sweet potato in savory preparations, too. Meanwhile, yams have a neutral flavor that absorbs the flavors of whatever it's cooked in or served with, which is why it's a favored starch staple in spice-heavy African, Caribbean, and Asian cuisines.