What, Exactly, Is The Difference Between Yams And Sweet Potatoes?
For some people, "yam" and "sweet potato" are interchangeable terms. These tubers share a few similarities, but they aren't even the same species of plant: yams are from the lily family, and sweet potatoes are from the morning glory family. It doesn't take long to start spotting the differences between yams and sweet potatoes, either. Sweet potatoes have thin flesh that's easy to get rid of with a veggie peeler, but you need a knife to cut through the thick, bark-like skin of a yam. Both sweet potatoes and yams come in different colored varieties with textures ranging from fluffy to waxy. However, yams tend to have starchier, more fibrous flesh, while sweet potatoes have higher moisture content.
Flavor-wise, you're looking at two totally different beasts, too. Sweet potatoes are, well, naturally sweet. They work like a dream for some snackable gougères or a classic sweet potato casserole. Though its flavor profile lends itself to dessert, this list of seven sweet potato recipes proves that you can use sweet potato in savory preparations, too. Meanwhile, yams have a neutral flavor that absorbs the flavors of whatever it's cooked in or served with, which is why it's a favored starch staple in spice-heavy African, Caribbean, and Asian cuisines.
The exchangeable etymology of yams and sweet potatoes is rooted in American history
The confusion surrounding yams and sweet potatoes may trace its roots all the way back to Africa. Sweet potatoes have a home in many global cuisines, but they're particularly prominent in African American food. You see, yams feature heavily in the West African diet, but these tubers only grow in tropical and temperate climates. Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, grow just fine in American soil. The African people taken to America through the slave trade had to make do, and sweet potatoes became a staple in African American cuisine in the same way yams are a staple food for West Africans.
In the 1930s, the orange-fleshed sweet potato that we all know and love was marketed as a yam in Louisiana to set it apart from other sweet potato varieties. To this day, these sweet potatoes are sold and referred to as yams across the nation. Meanwhile, actual yams are mostly grown and eaten in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and tropical areas of South America, but you can still find the real deal at specialty grocery stores and even your local grocers on occasion. Both sweet potatoes and yams have an important place in history, culture, and cuisine across the globe. This holiday season, why not let both sweet potato and true yam dishes grace your dinner table? Who knows, you may just find yourself with a new favorite recipe.