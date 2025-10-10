The 12 Best TikTok Food Trends Of 2025 (So Far)

TikTok, for better or worse, is a driving factor in today's food trends. Some of these have been notable fails over the years — who could forget the viral "steak in a toaster" hack that resulted in at least one house fire? At times, it seems like TikTok creators are flat-out trolling us since it's hard to believe the world really needed either the glitter pickle or coffee with mayonnaise. On other occasions, however, the platform does share some genuinely good ideas such as the pandemic-era frog bread, Dalgona whipped coffee, and dirty sodas. 2025 has brought plenty of fun new ideas from the platform. As the year winds to a close, we're taking a look back over some of our favorite TikTok food finds.

One ongoing theme has been smarter shopping and money saving, which is something we can all appreciate in a time of rising grocery prices and stagnant salaries. We've also covered hacks for making the most out of leftovers and even found some new recipes we're dying to try. Nothing too complicated, though — unlike YouTube, home of the lengthy tutorial, many TikToks remain nicely bite-sized.