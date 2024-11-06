Cookie Fries Are The Only Way We Want To Enjoy Milk And Cookies

There's a reason people love crispy cookies — just think about Tate's Bake Shop cookies. Cookie fries take that satisfactory crunch to a whole new level. By slicing the cookie dough into thin strips, you're increasing the surface area, giving the dough more contact with the heat from the oven.

Start off with your favorite brand of store-bought cookie dough. Most recipes on TikTok utilize chocolate chip cookie dough, but there's no reason you can't shake things up by using sugar cookie, peanut butter, or any other flavor of dough instead. Roll out the dough into a long slab and carefully use a knife to slice thin strips. Then cut these strips down into smaller, fry-like creations. Place your cookie fries evenly spaced on a baking sheet and bake according to the directions on the packaging. If you really want to get creative, try using a wavy potato slicer to make some crinkle-cut cookie fries!









Once your cookie fries come out of the oven, you're ready to pour yourself a glass of milk and enjoy your hard work. No more awkward mishaps of trying to fit a strangely shaped, partially rounded cookie into a perfectly rounded glass. Whether you choose to savor them in conventional 2% milk or in a glass of creamy oat milk, these cookie fries will quickly become your next baking obsession. So, grab your favorite mug and get ready to indulge in yet another TikTok success!