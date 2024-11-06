Cookie Fries Are The Only Way We Want To Enjoy Milk And Cookies
Few snacks are quite as classic as milk and cookies, so much so that the classic duo has been adapted into everything from wax warmer scents and body lotions to coffee creamers and ice cream flavors. It's what we reach for as a post-dinner sweet treat, what grandma pulls out on a chilly afternoon, and what children beg to leave for Santa on Christmas Eve. But traditions can evolve, and the latest trend taking TikTok by storm involves turning these traditionally round, domed desserts into crunchy, dippable cookie fries for an all-new way of enjoying cookies and milk.
Traditional french fries will never go out of style, but TikTokers with a sweet tooth have developed a new method that combines the accessibility and ease of the french fry shape with the sugary bliss of chocolate chip cookies. The new creation has been coined "cookie fries," and they're just as delicious as they sound. Made from store-bought cookie dough, they're created by slicing dough into thin, fry-shaped strips which are baked to gooey perfection. The result is a crispy exterior with an easily dippable shape, combining the nostalgia of a traditional snack with an innovative twist that's making this treat an overnight success.
Crispy cookie fries are a delicious twist on a classic treat
There's a reason people love crispy cookies — just think about Tate's Bake Shop cookies. Cookie fries take that satisfactory crunch to a whole new level. By slicing the cookie dough into thin strips, you're increasing the surface area, giving the dough more contact with the heat from the oven.
Start off with your favorite brand of store-bought cookie dough. Most recipes on TikTok utilize chocolate chip cookie dough, but there's no reason you can't shake things up by using sugar cookie, peanut butter, or any other flavor of dough instead. Roll out the dough into a long slab and carefully use a knife to slice thin strips. Then cut these strips down into smaller, fry-like creations. Place your cookie fries evenly spaced on a baking sheet and bake according to the directions on the packaging. If you really want to get creative, try using a wavy potato slicer to make some crinkle-cut cookie fries!
Once your cookie fries come out of the oven, you're ready to pour yourself a glass of milk and enjoy your hard work. No more awkward mishaps of trying to fit a strangely shaped, partially rounded cookie into a perfectly rounded glass. Whether you choose to savor them in conventional 2% milk or in a glass of creamy oat milk, these cookie fries will quickly become your next baking obsession. So, grab your favorite mug and get ready to indulge in yet another TikTok success!