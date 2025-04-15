Mayo And Coffee: Do People Actually Enjoy This Ghastly Combination?

Thanks to social media, all sorts of food trends have hit the mainstream, many of them focused on coffee. While the Instagram-famous Dalgona coffee was a hit for all the right reasons, other experimental coffee trends have fallen much flatter. One example of this is the trend of adding mayo to coffee.

The trend first gained popularity when quarterback Will Levis starred in a TikTok video posted by CBS Sports. In the video, Levis adds a large amount of mayo to his coffee, stirs it, then takes a sip. He then gives a nod of approval as the clip ends. Such a video was bound to cause a stir, and many people subsequently added mayo to their coffee to see if the football player was onto something. Turns out, he wasn't. Just about everyone who has posted themselves trying the combination did not enjoy it. This is for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the mayo does not mix well; it remains separate from the liquid, lending the drink a strange appearance. Secondly, the combination simply does not taste good which is hardly a surprise.

In a later video that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by the NFL, Levis explained that the whole thing was a joke. He had tried adding mayo to coffee before but did not make a regular habit of it. Given the reception this food trend received, I'd suggest that the rest of us do the same.