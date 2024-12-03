How To Make Yourself A Bowl Of TikTok's Loaded Cereal Trend

TikTok has sparked a new breakfast craze with the "loaded cereal" trend which combines textures and flavors in a fun, customizable way. TikTok user @laurenhoffman0 began the viral trend when documenting her late-night pregnancy craving. She piled Honey Nut Cheerios into a bowl with sliced bananas, strawberries, milk, and peanut butter. But to top it all off she took a brownie and crumbled a few pieces into the concoction. This trend, receiving over a million views and now numerous videos replicating or tweaking the recipe, turns girl dinner into an entirely new meal idea that is delicious and filling.

It starts with a base of your favorite cereal, a drizzle or dollop of peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, and a milk of your choice — whether it's your homemade almond milk, or oat milk from the grocery store. There are endless amounts of ways to create a loaded cereal bowl from adding a dash of cinnamon or putting milk into ice trays for an extra cold meal. Whether you're a sugary cereal person or prefer a healthier version, the flexibility of loaded cereal allows any craving to be met in cereal form.