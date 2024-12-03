How To Make Yourself A Bowl Of TikTok's Loaded Cereal Trend
TikTok has sparked a new breakfast craze with the "loaded cereal" trend which combines textures and flavors in a fun, customizable way. TikTok user @laurenhoffman0 began the viral trend when documenting her late-night pregnancy craving. She piled Honey Nut Cheerios into a bowl with sliced bananas, strawberries, milk, and peanut butter. But to top it all off she took a brownie and crumbled a few pieces into the concoction. This trend, receiving over a million views and now numerous videos replicating or tweaking the recipe, turns girl dinner into an entirely new meal idea that is delicious and filling.
It starts with a base of your favorite cereal, a drizzle or dollop of peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, and a milk of your choice — whether it's your homemade almond milk, or oat milk from the grocery store. There are endless amounts of ways to create a loaded cereal bowl from adding a dash of cinnamon or putting milk into ice trays for an extra cold meal. Whether you're a sugary cereal person or prefer a healthier version, the flexibility of loaded cereal allows any craving to be met in cereal form.
What to substitute in your loaded cereal bowl?
Hopping on the bandwagon after the dessert bowl trend started by TikTok user @brettsbites where she packed a bowl of sweets and treats for dessert, the loaded cereal bowl seems to be a healthier version, replacing the medley of desserts with a mix of berries, cereal, milk, and peanut butter — if the brownie isn't included. Although Lauren Hoffman used one of the most popular Cheerios flavors in the video, other creators have used all types of cereals from Special K to Fruit Loops — even granola when mimicking her concoction.
The best part about loaded cereals is each ingredient can be substituted. Some individuals have twisted the loaded cereal bowls to have different themes, including fall-focused flavors like apple and pumpkin. Others have focused on the healthy side of loaded cereal, discussing how to prioritize protein intake or focus on macros by replacing certain ingredients with low-calorie alternatives or adding ingredients such as Greek yogurt to help keep you full longer. Even peanut butter can become a protein butter instead. There are endless ways to mix and match what goes into your cereal bowls.
How to prepare the perfect cereal bowl?
When preparing your bowl of loaded cereal, rather than throwing all of the ingredients in at once and then drizzling peanut butter on top, line the inside of the bowl with peanut butter instead. This will help it mix with your Greek yogurt or it'll act as an easier way of guaranteeing each scoop will have a hint of peanut butter over a clumpy mouthful.
@laurenhoffman0
Just wait till the secret ingredient arrives #pregnancycravings #fyp #recipe #latenightsnack #midnightsnacks
As for what type of bowl to put your cereal in, Lauren Hoffman pointed out she used a bowl with a handle, which commenters raved over. One commenter pointed out her brilliant idea, claiming, "A bowl with a handle is equivalent to any outfit with pockets," a feeling many people know too well. So, whether you choose a mug or a bowl, consider skipping the late-night fast food drive-thru and trying out a few versions of loaded cereal out instead.