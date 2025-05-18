Recession Recipes Are Taking Over TikTok This Summer

All indicators are that the U.S. economy is at high risk for a recession sometime this year, with forecasters estimating the chances at anywhere from 40% to 90% due to tariffs and trade wars. You may want to recession-proof your pantry by purchasing cheap non-perishables in bulk, but it'll also help to have a source of wallet-friendly recipes on tap. Naturally, TikTok has stepped in to supply them. Since successful content creators need to read the room, they've figured out that audiences no longer want indulgent recipes calling for two sticks of butter and half a dozen eggs. Instead, we're all out here trying to figure out what to do with dried beans and bologna, and savvy TikTokers have increased their output of videos with the #budgetmeals hashtag. (Its usage increased by 20% between March and April of 2025.)

Many budget meals on TikTok are bean-centric — now that eggs are so pricey, they're the ultimate low-cost protein. One such recipe calls for flavoring beans with smoked pork neck bones, while another mixes them with creamy sauce and cornmeal so they can be formed into a loaf. As for that bologna, there's a Mexican-inspired sandwich where the lunch meat is fried alongside jalapenos and onions. Of course, there's also Dollar Tree Delight, a take on pizza made with the chain's Texas toast, pasta sauce, cheese, and frozen meatballs, as well as a simple meal of nothing more than boxed mac and cheese mixed with ground beef. One of the bigger and cheaper dinners, however, is an extravaganza of chicken legs, macaroni and cheese, and assorted frozen vegetables that apparently feeds two adults and six children for about two bucks apiece.