Here's How You Should Prepare Your Pantry For A Recession

In 2008, a global financial crisis caused the Great Recession, a tight squeeze that, in some ways, we still haven't completely recovered from. In 2020, we experienced a global pandemic which caused another recession, whose knock-on effects we're also still dealing with. And whatever long-term effects President Trump's sweeping tariffs may have on the global economy, J.P. Morgan puts the odds of another recession at 60%. So it couldn't hurt to make sure you're as prepared as possible — and that includes your pantry, which you should stock with shelf-stable items and track using a first-in, first-out system to keep things fresh.

Mind you, we're not talking about doomsday prepping, here. You don't need to put any of this in a bunker or check it for radiation or anything. But if you need to stretch your dollar as far as it can go, dried goods bought in bulk will do the job. We're talking rice, we're talking pasta, we're talking oats. Not only can these be the basis of filling, nutritious meals, they can even be dressed up so you don't feel like a farmer in the Great Depression eating dandelion salad.

Then, of course, there are canned goods and powders. Many canned soups, if stored properly and kept free from rust, will last for years, even indefinitely; powdered milk can also last for a good while, although it should also be stored properly and ideally consumed within five years.