When Does Soup Go Bad?
It may be a dish most closely associated with colder weather, but there's never a bad time to make like George Costanza and shift into soup mode. Whether you need something hot and hearty to get through the winter, or a bowl of something refreshing like gazpacho (which is not just cold tomato soup) in the summer, you can always depend on a nice bowl of soup to make you feel fulfilled. But there's nothing cozy and fulfilling about food poisoning, so it's worth asking: How long does soup last, in the fridge or otherwise? When does a tasty, enticing container full of savory broth become something more threatening?
Well, it depends on what's in the soup, as well as how it was made. Homemade soup will last an average of three days in the fridge, although some soups may last a longer or a shorter length of time. If a soup has acid in it, like tomato or lemon juice (a valuable addition to chicken soup), it may keep for a bit longer. But if a soup has cream or seafood in it, it might not last as long.
The good news is that you can freeze your soup and preserve it for up to three months; the bad news is that, when you thaw and reheat that soup, you shouldn't cool it off in the fridge again. So be sure to only reheat what you plan on eating. And avoid freezing soups which contain milk, cream, or pasta as they don't freeze well.
Canned soup can last for years, but be careful
Well, what about canned soup? If it's good enough for survivalists and preppers to keep in their bunker pantries, it's good enough for you, right? It'll certainly last a lot longer than your homemade soup, thanks to the preservatives which may be in it. If the cans are kept in good condition, without rusting or denting, the soup will be at its best for between two to five years.
What's more, the "best by" date is not an expiration date; nutrients and flavor will be diminished, but so long as the can is in good shape, it can last for a long, long time. Though it's worth remembering that acidic varieties, such as tomato, soup, will have a shorter shelf life. And if it is tomato, perhaps seek out something a little better than Campbell's — our least favorite store-bought soup — and thank us later.
This is not to say that you should just eat any old soup you find in a can, of course. Use your senses: See if the can is rusted or leaking, or smell the soup to see if there's an "off" smell. Once the can is opened, it will only last for three to four days in the refrigerator — just transfer the contents into an airtight container first.