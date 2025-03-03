When Does Soup Go Bad?

It may be a dish most closely associated with colder weather, but there's never a bad time to make like George Costanza and shift into soup mode. Whether you need something hot and hearty to get through the winter, or a bowl of something refreshing like gazpacho (which is not just cold tomato soup) in the summer, you can always depend on a nice bowl of soup to make you feel fulfilled. But there's nothing cozy and fulfilling about food poisoning, so it's worth asking: How long does soup last, in the fridge or otherwise? When does a tasty, enticing container full of savory broth become something more threatening?

Well, it depends on what's in the soup, as well as how it was made. Homemade soup will last an average of three days in the fridge, although some soups may last a longer or a shorter length of time. If a soup has acid in it, like tomato or lemon juice (a valuable addition to chicken soup), it may keep for a bit longer. But if a soup has cream or seafood in it, it might not last as long.

The good news is that you can freeze your soup and preserve it for up to three months; the bad news is that, when you thaw and reheat that soup, you shouldn't cool it off in the fridge again. So be sure to only reheat what you plan on eating. And avoid freezing soups which contain milk, cream, or pasta as they don't freeze well.