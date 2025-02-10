Our Least Favorite Store-Bought Tomato Soup Is From A Popular Brand

How could Campbell's possibly steer us wrong when it comes to tomato soup? Andy Warhol didn't paint a can of the stuff for nothing. "Iconic" is an overused adjective these days, but when it comes to those classic red-and-white cans, no other word will do. The brand is synonymous with canned soup in general, and tomato soup in particular; if you're imagining a bowl of red broth into which you can dip a hot, melty grilled cheese sandwich (made with cheddar, of course, since it's the best cheese for a grilled cheese and tomato soup meal), chances are good that you're picturing Campbell's. And if it's not as good as what you could make at home with just a little effort and by raiding your stash of condiments, well, convenience is part of the appeal, anyway. Sometimes, you crave that store-bought taste.

With that said, in our recent ranking of thirteen store-bought tomato soups, we found Campbell's sorely lacking, with one of their products — specifically, Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup — coming in dead last.