The Best Cheese For A Comforting Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup Meal
On a cold, windy day, is there anything more comforting than a melty, grilled cheese and hot tomato soup? Whether it's the satisfying crunch of the perfectly toasted bread or the warm, gooey cheese inside, this after-school sandwich is truly the perfect pairing for a classic tomato soup. The grilled cheese of your youth probably included American cheese and canned Campbell's soup, but perhaps it's time for a revamp. Upgrading your cheese, choosing an artisanal bread, or even sneaking some bacon onion jam inside are all ways to take your sammich to the max — but let's begin with the star of the show: cheese.
Making a tomato soup from scratch can be time-consuming, but jazzing up your sandwich with just a simple cheese switch can be life-changing. There's technically no right or wrong choice when it comes to cheese, but you'll certainly want one that melts easily and can complement tomato soup's tangy flavor. Whether you'd like a nutty, rich Gruyère or a tangy Havarti, let's survey our savory options.
Choosing the best cheese
The classic, after-school special grilled cheese usually involves grocery store white bread, butter, and the original Kraft singles (which now has three new flavors). There's absolutely nothing wrong with that, and if you're craving nostalgia, this meal pairing will probably take you right back to second grade. But with so many delicious varieties of cheese available to us in these post-Whole Foods gourmet grocery times, why not peruse your local dairy aisle and see what else might melt your heart?
For the best-in-show, all-around grilled cheese that will satisfy any age, go with a youngish sharp cheddar. It's not too far a jump from the beloved American cheese product, but sophisticated enough to elevate any canned soup. Sharp cheddar's bold flavor can stand up to the buttery (or mayonnaise-lathered) bread, while its tanginess cuts through any greasiness. It also melts smoothly and evenly, which is essential for creating that gooey, craveable texture between two crunchy slices of bread. There are many varieties of sharp cheddar, to be sure, but it's also readily available at any decent grocery store.
Choosing your cheddar
Sharp cheddar is not unlike wine, in that there are basic, cheap versions and very bougie, very delicious options. Mature sharp cheddars can be pricey depending on how long they've been aged, but luckily, you're better off with a younger cheddar when it comes to the melting factor. Extra sharp cheese can be aged as long as 15 years, while a milder version is only about two to three months old. Wisconsin Cheese, arguably one of the best cheese experts out there, notes: "We leave the melty, ooey-gooey dishes to young cheddars. Aged cheddar has earned the right to be left alone next to breads, pastas and robust soups." Try experimenting with different cheddar combinations to create the perfect tang and melt factor.
Now that you've got your cheddar picked out, it's time for a few tips and tricks to really make your sandwich sing. A thicker, sturdier bread, like sourdough or pumpernickel, is essential for standing up to your bolder cheese choices. You can also experiment with mayonnaise instead of butter for your cooking fat. Mayonnaise can often be superior to butter, as it has a higher smoke point, browns evenly, and costs way less, too. Whatever coats your toast, don't forget to sprinkle a little salt on the frying pan before you put the bread down. This small extra step will truly make your next grilled cheese the star of the show.