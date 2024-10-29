The Best Cheese For A Comforting Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup Meal

Sharp cheddar is not unlike wine, in that there are basic, cheap versions and very bougie, very delicious options. Mature sharp cheddars can be pricey depending on how long they've been aged, but luckily, you're better off with a younger cheddar when it comes to the melting factor. Extra sharp cheese can be aged as long as 15 years, while a milder version is only about two to three months old. Wisconsin Cheese, arguably one of the best cheese experts out there, notes: "We leave the melty, ooey-gooey dishes to young cheddars. Aged cheddar has earned the right to be left alone next to breads, pastas and robust soups." Try experimenting with different cheddar combinations to create the perfect tang and melt factor.

Now that you've got your cheddar picked out, it's time for a few tips and tricks to really make your sandwich sing. A thicker, sturdier bread, like sourdough or pumpernickel, is essential for standing up to your bolder cheese choices. You can also experiment with mayonnaise instead of butter for your cooking fat. Mayonnaise can often be superior to butter, as it has a higher smoke point, browns evenly, and costs way less, too. Whatever coats your toast, don't forget to sprinkle a little salt on the frying pan before you put the bread down. This small extra step will truly make your next grilled cheese the star of the show.