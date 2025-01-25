Glitter Pickles Are Harmless, Sparkly, And Completely Unnecessary

We can argue over the benefits and downsides of TikTok all day. Is it an intriguing platform that transformed and democratized the media ecosystem, or is it a toxic morass of algo-slop that took everything bad about social media and made it 10 times worse? As is often the case, the truth lies somewhere in between. Sturgeon's Law states that "90% of everything is rubbish." This means there are still countless excellent TikToks out there, but they're at risk of being drowned out by all the others. Nowhere is that more obvious than when dealing with TikToks about food and cooking. For every genuinely insightful hack TikTok provides — for example, making ice cream with cottage cheese – there are 10 more that make you want to close the app and throw your phone out of the nearest window. Such is the case with glitter pickles.

What are glitter pickles (or "glickles," as some people call them)? Well, they're exactly what they sound like: a jar of pickles, into which somebody stirred edible glitter. Give it a good shake, and you've got bedazzled pickles. It's nothing more and nothing less than that. (We suppose you could also make your own pickles and add edible glitter at the beginning of the brining process, if you have way too much time on your hands.) Both bizarre and eye-catching, it's no wonder that the glitter pickles trend has caught fire on TikTok.