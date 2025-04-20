What Is The 5-4-3-2-1 Grocery Shopping Method (And Does It Work)?

We've all been there: spent a small fortune on groceries and realized soon after that we still can't cook anything. This relatable scenario is likely the reason why the 5-4-3-2-1 grocery shopping method went viral on TikTok. The video was created by social media influencer and chef Will Coleman. In it, Coleman demonstrates how to follow the method by choosing five vegetables, four fruits, three proteins, two sauces, and one grain. Items are mixed and matched with the idea that you can make a number of meals, keeping costs low.

Coleman stated he was able to make four to six meals for himself and one other person from a grocery haul that totaled less than $99 dollars. (It should be remembered, however, that some grocery store items are getting more expensive and that buying these items may result in your shop being pricier.) Viewers were intrigued by his simplistic approach and the method soon gained traction, but is this strategy as effective as it appears to be? Yes, but it's not for everyone.

Other people on social media shared videos of their positives experiences implementing the 5-4-3-2-1 method; some users reported spending between $60 to $100 on groceries for a week's worth of meals. There is no doubt that those shopping for themselves or two people who will be eating the same meals benefit most from this method. However, it may not be as effective for large families and those who who don't like many types of vegetables.