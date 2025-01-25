The Types Of Grocery Store Items That Are Crushing Your Wallet

When shopping for dinner ingredients in any major grocery store, there are lots of convenient items placed in prominent locations that can save you prep and cooking time — but, it'll cost you. One of the biggest wallet-crushers is pre-cut vegetables.

They're convenient, for sure, but there is no price comparison when put up against whole, uncut vegetables. For example, at supermarket chain Wegmans, a whole celery bunch costs around $2.29 for about a pound's worth of green veg. Even though celery is not quite as nutritious as previously thought, that's still pretty good. But, Wegmans also sells pre-cut celery sticks in plastic packaging. The organic kind will set you back around $3.49 for ½ ounce bag, while the non-organic variety costs $2.99 for a little under the same weight. To equal the amount you'd get in a bunch, you'd have to pay more than double the price.

If you can find a spare five minutes at home to cut the celery into sticks yourself, that's a pretty big saving, and it can add up over time. So, if you're counting every penny and you're not in a huge rush to make ants on a log, you can generally get more bang for your buck by bypassing the pre-cut veg.