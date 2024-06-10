The 6-To-1 Rule To Save Money (And Time) At The Grocery Store

Some people consider grocery shopping a chore, while others find it to be more of an adventure — what exciting finds will we score this week, and what are we going to do with them? Still, one thing nearly every shopper has in common these days is sticker shock, since yes, food prices continue to rise. Eating out is even more expensive, though, so we'll just have to suck it up and shop smarter.

Back in the late aughties, whenever anyone raised an issue, the automatic answer was "There's an app for that," but these days, it's more likely to be a TikTok video. In this case, the TikTok video du jour meant to solve everyone's grocery store woes revolves around the 6-to-1 shopping rule created by food content creator Will Coleman.

@chefwillco My 6 to 1 grocery method makes shopping cheaper and easier! Let me know how you like this grocery shopping method. #6to1method ♬ original sound – Chef Will Coleman

The rule is actually a shortcut shopping list that lets you skip the specifics but instead focus on purchasing six different vegetables, five fruits, four sources of protein (meat, tofu, eggs, etc.), three starches (things like rice, noodles, or bread), two sauces or spreads, plus one "fun thing." According to Coleman, these purchases should take you through an entire week of meal planning, unless you have a large family. He feels the 6-to-1 rule will also save you time and money since you won't be buying anything unnecessary that would wind up going to waste.

