How To Make The Viral Crispy Onion Ring Chips Even Better

The world of TikTok is full of viral snacks, like this wonderfully easy recipe for crispy onion chips from Stella Drivas. Essentially, they are just onions and cheese that are baked until they're crispy and cut into chip form. This two-ingredient sensation is savory, delicious, and simple, but there are many ways to spruce it up.

No matter how you dress them, the most important element of this tasty snack is the crunch, and you'll master this part by thinly slicing the onions using a mandoline slicer. If that's not an option, you can also use a vegetable peeler or even a regular knife. Then, on a parchment-lined baking sheet, sprinkle on plenty of shredded cheese and top with a single layer of onion slices. Drizzle on some olive oil and more cheese, and then bake until crispy and brown.

Before cooking, you can throw on seasonings like garlic powder and paprika, as the original recipe suggests. But you can also add some depth to your chips by sprinkling on something like dill for a bright flavor or nutmeg for a sweeter undertone. If you like the idea of nutmeg, combine it with gruyère for a nutty taste or aged gouda for a sweetened, caramel-like note. To travel across the pond, you can blend oregano and red pepper flakes for an Italian snack or sprinkle on ranch seasoning and cheddar for a sharper profile. For a Mexican-inspired treat, try a tangy mix of Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheeses, season with cilantro and chile powder, and crumble on queso cotija about halfway through baking for a delightful pop of saltiness.