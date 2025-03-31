How To Make The Viral Crispy Onion Ring Chips Even Better
The world of TikTok is full of viral snacks, like this wonderfully easy recipe for crispy onion chips from Stella Drivas. Essentially, they are just onions and cheese that are baked until they're crispy and cut into chip form. This two-ingredient sensation is savory, delicious, and simple, but there are many ways to spruce it up.
No matter how you dress them, the most important element of this tasty snack is the crunch, and you'll master this part by thinly slicing the onions using a mandoline slicer. If that's not an option, you can also use a vegetable peeler or even a regular knife. Then, on a parchment-lined baking sheet, sprinkle on plenty of shredded cheese and top with a single layer of onion slices. Drizzle on some olive oil and more cheese, and then bake until crispy and brown.
Before cooking, you can throw on seasonings like garlic powder and paprika, as the original recipe suggests. But you can also add some depth to your chips by sprinkling on something like dill for a bright flavor or nutmeg for a sweeter undertone. If you like the idea of nutmeg, combine it with gruyère for a nutty taste or aged gouda for a sweetened, caramel-like note. To travel across the pond, you can blend oregano and red pepper flakes for an Italian snack or sprinkle on ranch seasoning and cheddar for a sharper profile. For a Mexican-inspired treat, try a tangy mix of Chihuahua and Monterey Jack cheeses, season with cilantro and chile powder, and crumble on queso cotija about halfway through baking for a delightful pop of saltiness.
The best dips and sauces for the viral onion chips
Recipe creator Stella Drivas recommends serving these onion chips with tzatziki, but you can definitely check out some other dipping options. For something quick, go for fast food sauces that you can buy in grocery stores. Or whip up any number of homemade condiments, such as a bloomin' onion sauce that combines ingredients like horseradish, mayonnaise, ketchup, and spices.
For a bright take, serve your onion chips with garlic aioli, chunky guacamole, or fresh Mediterranean hummus. Keeping in step with the cheesy theme, you can dip your chips in a warm queso, which would be especially delicious if you're taking cues from Mexican flavors with your snack seasoning and cheeses. Or, pair your onion chips with a cozy beer cheese and German ale to pay homage to an Oktoberfest celebration. To add some heat, try dipping them in a spicy buffalo chicken sauce or even some hot sauce or sriracha. The sauce is a great way to liven up your crispy onion chips and the overall snacking experience.