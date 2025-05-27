The Genius Way To Give Leftover Pizza New Life

The greatest among us have made the holy bed-to-kitchen pilgrimage for a slice of cold, leftover, pepperoni — barely chewing with our eyes closed, illuminated by the soul-shocking LED spotlight of the wide-open fridge door we'll never remember to close all the way. As it is, leftover pizza is glorious. But you can give it a new lease on life by flipping it into a chicken Caesar pizza sandwich — or any kind of sandwich — using day-old pizza as your bread.

Leftover pizza's still good for three to four days, but you'll never need that long since you're hip to this genius hack. One TikTok version of the pizza sandwich kicked things off with two cuppy pepperoni-topped Sicilian squares. Once those were reheated in the air fryer, toppings were next: Caesar salad (with croutons), plus a breaded and fried chicken cutlet, all gently pressed together and cut in half. Lunch. Served.

Not to go too deep on why "pizza sandwich" is the actual greatest thing since sliced bread, but since we're all here, your sando skills will soar with a few tricks of the trade. Thick, square, bouncy slices give you the stability of focaccia versus floppier triangular cuts (though those will still work for a wrap-like situation).

And, about those insides, anything goes. Keep it trad Italian with mortadella, fresh burrata, and roasted salted pistachios; grab a few slices of last night's steak or caprese salad for leftovers-on-leftovers energy; or lean into the comfort classics by loading up your slices with chili mac 'n' cheese. Of course, your go-to sandwich cold cuts and veggies also taste great when layered between slices of pizza.