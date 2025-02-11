How Long Is Leftover Pizza Really Good For?

You wake up the morning after a pizza-fueled night, open the fridge, and there it is — a glorious stack of leftover slices waiting to be devoured, possibly without so much as even reheating them. But before you dig in, a critical question arises: How long is leftover pizza actually safe to eat? Is there a pizza countdown clock you should be aware of?

The short answer is a simple three to four days, according to the USDA. After that, things get more questionable and risky. Refrigeration slows down the bacterial growth that makes leftovers unsafe to consume, but it doesn't stop it entirely. That means your beloved slice of pie might be a ticking time bomb of potential foodborne illness if you push your luck.

Of course, many of us have eaten pizza that's been in the fridge longer than four days and lived to tell the tale, but does that mean it was a good idea? Probably not, we just rolled the dice and won that round. While some ingredients hold up better than others, they all have their limits, and the risk of food poisoning increases the longer that pizza sits. So, how long is too long? And does reheating that slice really make it safe again? Let's break it down.