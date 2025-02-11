How Long Is Leftover Pizza Really Good For?
You wake up the morning after a pizza-fueled night, open the fridge, and there it is — a glorious stack of leftover slices waiting to be devoured, possibly without so much as even reheating them. But before you dig in, a critical question arises: How long is leftover pizza actually safe to eat? Is there a pizza countdown clock you should be aware of?
The short answer is a simple three to four days, according to the USDA. After that, things get more questionable and risky. Refrigeration slows down the bacterial growth that makes leftovers unsafe to consume, but it doesn't stop it entirely. That means your beloved slice of pie might be a ticking time bomb of potential foodborne illness if you push your luck.
Of course, many of us have eaten pizza that's been in the fridge longer than four days and lived to tell the tale, but does that mean it was a good idea? Probably not, we just rolled the dice and won that round. While some ingredients hold up better than others, they all have their limits, and the risk of food poisoning increases the longer that pizza sits. So, how long is too long? And does reheating that slice really make it safe again? Let's break it down.
Do the toppings affect how long leftover pizza lasts?
All cooked foods, including pizza, should only be kept for three to four days in the fridge. To some extent, the type of toppings on your pizza can also impact its lifespan. Some vegetable pies might last a little longer than those piled high with perishable toppings like sausage, pepperoni, or other cooked meats. However, cheese is very susceptible to bacterial growth because of its moisture content and protein. And the moisture in toppings like tomatoes, peppers, and mushrooms can also pose a risk. So even if your pizza is vegan or vegetarian, you should still follow the same guidance and keep it no longer than four days.
Rather than storing it in its box, transfer your leftover pizza to an airtight container, or wrap it in foil or plastic wrap before refrigerating it. And do it fast, because one thing's for sure: You definitely shouldn't leave your pizza out at room temperature overnight.
We have warned you before about the dangers of letting pizza sit out too long, and for good reason. Once your pizza has been sitting out for more than two hours, bacteria can multiply rapidly, making it unsafe, even if you reheat it. And speaking of reheating, let's talk about whether that leftover slice you did put in the fridge can be salvaged — and how to make sure it still tastes good.
Can you save that slice?
If your pizza has been stored correctly and is still within its safe-to-eat window, the best way to bring it back to life is by reheating it properly. Tossing it in the microwave might be quick, but let's be honest, it leaves you with a sad, rubbery slice that barely resembles its former glory. Instead, try a skillet or the oven for crispy perfection, or you can reheat pizza in the air fryer. Alternatively, there are lots of ways to make pizza leftovers into something special, even if it means transforming it into something entirely new. You can turn leftover pizza into French toast, for example.
If your pizza has been lurking in the fridge for longer than four days, it's time to say goodbye. Likewise, toss it out if you spot any signs of mold, or it smells bad. And if you somehow forgot about it for a full week or longer, let's just pretend it never existed. Trust us, your stomach will thank you.
If you do plan to keep leftover pizza any longer, you could always freeze it rather than keeping it in the fridge. According to the USDA, it will last for a month or two this way — just be sure to wrap each slice well first.