No, You Really Shouldn't Leave Pizza Out All Night
It's a tale as old as time: You throw a party, order a bunch of pizza from your favorite chain, and have a ton of leftovers lying around. If you've had pizza sitting out all night, you're probably wondering, "What do I do with it?" The obvious answer is to put it away. But if you're thinking of leaving it out all night and dealing with it in the morning: don't. In fact, leaving pizza on the counter all night can have some potentially dangerous health consequences.
Like many foods, pizza is perishable. If it's left out long enough, pizza enters the danger zone, and we're not talking about "Top Gun" here. The danger zone lies between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit which is a breeding ground for bacteria. Bottom line: The longer food sits out, the higher the chance bacteria will form.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, food shouldn't be left out for more than two hours max. The same can be said of food that sits out in hot weather. In those cases, it shouldn't sit out for more than an hour.
What happens if you dig into overnight pizza?
If you're feeling inclined to eat pizza that's been out all night, each bite carries a tremendous risk. Aside from getting colder the longer it sits out, pizza can be a breeding ground for bacteria. Although you can't see it, bacteria can multiply in minutes.
You may get lucky and have nothing happen if you eat a cold slice from the counter. But the chances are greater that you'll end up with gastrointestinal problems like cramping, an upset stomach, or even food poisoning. And, just so you know, all pizzas are created equal in terms of bacteria; so a supreme pizza is a breeding ground for bacteria the same way a margarita pizza is or even Martha Stewart's bougie petits pois pea pizza.
To save yourself from stomach issues or tossing pizza away, bag up that nostalgic Pizza Hut pie and get it in the fridge. This keeps the bacteria away, keeps your pizza safely out of the danger zone, and ensures that you can wake up the next day to delicious cold pizza you can enjoy the next morning.