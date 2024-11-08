No, You Really Shouldn't Leave Pizza Out All Night

It's a tale as old as time: You throw a party, order a bunch of pizza from your favorite chain, and have a ton of leftovers lying around. If you've had pizza sitting out all night, you're probably wondering, "What do I do with it?" The obvious answer is to put it away. But if you're thinking of leaving it out all night and dealing with it in the morning: don't. In fact, leaving pizza on the counter all night can have some potentially dangerous health consequences.

Like many foods, pizza is perishable. If it's left out long enough, pizza enters the danger zone, and we're not talking about "Top Gun" here. The danger zone lies between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit which is a breeding ground for bacteria. Bottom line: The longer food sits out, the higher the chance bacteria will form.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, food shouldn't be left out for more than two hours max. The same can be said of food that sits out in hot weather. In those cases, it shouldn't sit out for more than an hour.