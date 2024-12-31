It's Time To Turn Your Leftover Pizza Into A French Toast-Inspired Dish
Let's be real: there's nothing quite like enjoying cold, day-old pizza the morning after. But what if I said you could level up your leftover slices and turn them into a decadent breakfast or brunch dish? Enter the French toast-inspired pizza hack — a savory twist that combines the best of both worlds. This creative approach transforms your leftover pizza into a delicious, custardy breakfast reminiscent of your favorite French toast but with a savory kick, incorporating the toppings you chose the night before.
The concept? It's very similar to traditional French toast, but instead of bread, you're using your favorite pizza slices. It's great for mornings when you want something more exciting than just reheating a slice in the microwave, and it's perfect after a night of drinking, too — although it is important not to leave the pizza out all night, so make sure it's fridge-cold and not counter-cold when you begin.
How to make pizza french toast
Making pizza French toast is surprisingly simple and works with any type of leftover pie, though classics like Margherita or pepperoni tend to hold up best. To get started, whisk together eggs, milk, and a pinch of salt — similar to the mix used for traditional French toast. Dip each pizza slice into the egg mixture, ensuring both sides are well-coated. Let them soak briefly to absorb the custard. Then, in a hot skillet with a bit of butter or oil, cook each slice for a few minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy.
The result? A rich, savory breakfast treat that has the creamy texture of French toast while retaining the delicious flavors of pizza. To elevate your dish, sprinkle on some fresh herbs like basil or oregano, or add a dusting of Parmesan cheese. This technique ensures that the custard is evenly absorbed, making every bite creamy and flavorful.
Why this works so well
What makes this technique shine is its versatility and ease. By combining the comforting flavors of pizza with the creamy richness of French toast, you're getting the best of both worlds. The egg mixture adds a custardy texture to the pizza, making each bite feel indulgent and satisfying, and adds protein as well. It's an ideal way to repurpose leftovers, ensuring that nothing goes to waste while also making breakfast a little more exciting. This easy twist is also a great brunch dish to share amongst friends.
For those who love a wake-and-bake casserole, consider turning this into a quick pizza strata. Simply chop your leftover pizza into cubes, layer them in a baking dish, and pour a seasoned egg mixture over the top. Let it soak for a few minutes, then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 minutes. This method offers a delicious, casserole-style breakfast that's perfect for a crowd.
Whether you opt for the skillet-fried pizza French toast or decide to turn it into a quick strata, this technique allows you to get creative with your breakfast options and toppings. So, the next time you have leftover pizza, don't just reheat it — transform it into a savory breakfast treat that'll have everyone asking for seconds.