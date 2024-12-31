It's Time To Turn Your Leftover Pizza Into A French Toast-Inspired Dish

Let's be real: there's nothing quite like enjoying cold, day-old pizza the morning after. But what if I said you could level up your leftover slices and turn them into a decadent breakfast or brunch dish? Enter the French toast-inspired pizza hack — a savory twist that combines the best of both worlds. This creative approach transforms your leftover pizza into a delicious, custardy breakfast reminiscent of your favorite French toast but with a savory kick, incorporating the toppings you chose the night before.

The concept? It's very similar to traditional French toast, but instead of bread, you're using your favorite pizza slices. It's great for mornings when you want something more exciting than just reheating a slice in the microwave, and it's perfect after a night of drinking, too — although it is important not to leave the pizza out all night, so make sure it's fridge-cold and not counter-cold when you begin.