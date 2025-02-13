Leftover Pizza Is The Secret For A Better Salad
We've all been there when just a few slices of pizza are left from either a frozen pizza, a local pizzeria, or takeout from the best pizza chain in town. We wrap the slices up in foil to keep in the fridge with the best intentions of eating them again, but more often than not, those slices get lost in the abyss of our fridge and tragically have to be discarded. For those slices that need saving, one of the best possible ways to repurpose leftover pizza comes in handy: pizza croutons!
I once tapped bagels as the best breakfast bread for making croutons, but I've since changed my mind. Pizza is now my preferred option and it may just become yours, too. Not only does this recipe minimize food waste, but it also only requires one main ingredient: leftover pizza. All you need to do is cut your leftover pizza into crouton-sized pieces, toss them in a light drizzle of olive oil, and bake them for eight to ten minutes at about 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You now have cheesy, crispy, pizza croutons that can wake up even the most basic salad with a unique, yet familiar pop of flavor.
Your new favorite salad has pizza on top
There are a few important things to keep in mind when making leftover pizza croutons. This method will be most effective with a pie that has a medium-to-thick crust, such as a Sicilian or Detroit-style pizza, because there's more dough to toast up and it's easier to cut into cubes due to its rectangular shape. However, traditional round pizzas with a substantial crust will also work. A pie topped with fresh herbs or greens can get complicated because these delicate ingredients will burn when reheated. Instead, it's best to stick to making croutons from leftover cheese or pepperoni pizza. If you're a part of team pineapple on pizza, you may also want to remove the fruit since the added moisture from the pineapple will interfere with the crispiness you're trying to achieve.
Including the flavors of pizza on top of a salad is also a delicious and innovative way to incorporate more greens, especially for selective eaters. To really create a unique salad experience, the leftover pizza croutons could also be accompanied by other salad-friendly pizza toppings, like mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, and tomatoes. For the base of the salad, any green will suffice — or, you can combine a few like iceberg, romaine, and spinach. As for the dressing, if you're a fan of dipping your pizza into a side of ranch, you know which dressing to choose! Otherwise, balsamic vinaigrette or Italian dressing will easily complement the flavors of a salad topped with leftover pizza. Don't forget a nice sprinkling of the leftover parmesan cheese and chili flakes from the packets that came with the box, for total pizza parlor flair.