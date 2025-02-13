Leftover Pizza Is The Secret For A Better Salad

We've all been there when just a few slices of pizza are left from either a frozen pizza, a local pizzeria, or takeout from the best pizza chain in town. We wrap the slices up in foil to keep in the fridge with the best intentions of eating them again, but more often than not, those slices get lost in the abyss of our fridge and tragically have to be discarded. For those slices that need saving, one of the best possible ways to repurpose leftover pizza comes in handy: pizza croutons!

I once tapped bagels as the best breakfast bread for making croutons, but I've since changed my mind. Pizza is now my preferred option and it may just become yours, too. Not only does this recipe minimize food waste, but it also only requires one main ingredient: leftover pizza. All you need to do is cut your leftover pizza into crouton-sized pieces, toss them in a light drizzle of olive oil, and bake them for eight to ten minutes at about 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You now have cheesy, crispy, pizza croutons that can wake up even the most basic salad with a unique, yet familiar pop of flavor.