The Breakfast Bread You Should Be Making Croutons From

Croutons are great for adding a crunchy contrast to soft-textured dishes like simple salads, soups, eggs, or even roasted fish and chicken. Oftentimes, croutons, whether they're store-bought or homemade, are subtly seasoned and help the flavors within the main dish to shine. While you could take really any bread you have on hand and make exceptional homemade croutons, there's one type of bread that just does the job better. That bread is one that thousands of Americans eat every day for breakfast — the humble bagel.

It may seem unexpected, but bagel croutons work exceptionally well. You might be thinking that it sounds like a lot of work to go to the grocery store, buy a bag of bagels, chop them into cubes, set them out to get stale, coat them in fat and seasonings, and then finally bake them off. Couldn't you achieve basically the same results by just buying croutons at the store? Well, yes — it may be a slightly long-winded process and it might be best to wait until you do have some spare bagels lying around. However, when this does happen and you try this crouton hack, it will be the best crouton you've ever crunched between your teeth, and there are two reasons why.