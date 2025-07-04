How To Make A BBQ Charcuterie Board That Will Have Your Cookout Guests Drooling

The beauty of a BBQ charcuterie board is that the ingredients are flexible, they feed a crowd, look amazing, and allow everyone to customize their own bites. You can mix proteins (like ribs, brisket, or smoked turkey), add in carbs (slider buns, chips, or mac and cheese bites), and balance it all with crunchy, acidic sides like coleslaw, grilled veggies, or pickled onions. If you want to level it up, include dipping sauces such as homemade barbecue sauce, ranch, honey mustard, or a jalapeño aioli. Some hosts even add a sweet finish with watermelon slices or mini pies.

Start with a large wooden cutting board or sheet pan, and use more than one, if necessary. Then, think in sections. Begin by anchoring your board with barbecued proteins. Pulled pork or brisket can be placed in miniature cast iron skillets or small bowls to keep the juices contained. Add sliced smoked sausages, meatballs, or chicken drumsticks to give your guests easy-to-grab protein options. Don't forget classic baby back ribs if you really want to impress.

Next, bring in your carbs and arrange squares of cornbread, slider buns, or biscuits. This lets guests build their own sandwiches. Round the board out with comfort food sides like mac and cheese bites, scoops of potato salad, or baked beans in ramekins. Don't forget to add some crunch with pickles, pickled okra, potato chips, or grilled vegetables to contrast the rich meats. Garnish with fresh herbs or sliced jalapeños, and you've got a board that feels gourmet but is completely backyard-ready.