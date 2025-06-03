The Components Every Homemade BBQ Sauce Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making barbeque sauce at home may seem intimidating, but it is undoubtedly one of the most fulfilling things to learn in the kitchen. Because there are many different styles of BBQ sauce — and these differ depending on what region you're eating your BBQ in — coming up with your own recipe is a worthwhile endeavor but can take a bit of guidance to get right. Luckily, we talked to Brandon Hurtado, BBQ chef and author of "Barbacoa: The Heart of Tex-Mex Barbecue," about how to start making BBQ sauce at home. According to Hurtado, the core ingredients in BBQ sauce are as simple as can be. "A really easy base ratio that you can add to would be 4-4-1-1 (ketchup, water, brown sugar, vinegar)," the chef explained.

These four ingredients are generally considered the foundation of most red BBQ sauces, with ketchup and vinegar doing the heavy lifting flavor-wise. Meanwhile, the brown sugar gives the sauce a hint of sweetness, and the water evens out the texture. If you're new to experimenting with homemade BBQ sauce, combining ketchup, water, brown sugar, and vinegar is a good starting point before adding other spices, seasonings, sauces, or pastes to the mix.