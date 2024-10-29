Regional Barbecue Chains We Want To See Everywhere
While barbecue is an immensely popular style of food, and an important part of Black culinary history, there are very few national restaurant chains that specialize in it. There are several reasons for this. Firstly, barbecue is a difficult style of cooking to master and staff require extensive training before they can turn out briskets and ribs of a sufficient standard. This means, unlike McDonald's, new staff cannot be rapidly trained thus limiting the rate of expansion. A more significant barrier to national expansion is how the preference for various barbecue styles and sauces varies from region to region. Historically, these different preferences make it difficult for barbecue chains to grow beyond their local area. For example, a chain that does well in Texas might struggle to sell its wares in Kansas or Tennessee.
National barbecue chains are few and far between. However, the United States is home to many exceptional regional barbecue chains, most of which specialize in the barbecue style their local area is famous for. The quality of these chains is not to be sniffed at and it is this quality, along with a growing acceptance of all types of barbecue, that will likely see some of the following regional barbecue chains breaking out on a national scale sometime soon.
City Barbeque
At the time of writing, City Barbeque has 74 restaurants spread across nine states, and it plans to reach 100 locations by the end of December 2025. This is an impressive number given that chain only opened its first restaurant in 1999. City Barbeque has grown thanks to a menu that spotlights a variety of barbecue styles and regional dishes from St. Louis Ribs to a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Elizabeth Grunewald, a spokesperson for the company explained this approach in an interview with Forbes, "We don't limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbeque found across the country."
Another reason why City Barbeque has proved so popular in every state it has expanded into is its prices which are very affordable. All of the chain's sandwiches retail for less than $10 and a pound of pulled pork sells for $16.99.
The final key driver of City Barbeque's growth is the involvement of private equity-firm Freeman Spogli & Co, which bought a stake in the company during 2016. The money supplied by Freeman Spogli & Co. has allowed City Barbeque to expand quickly while maintaining complete ownership — and thus, control — of all its restaurants. With these three things going for it, City Barbeque looks well-placed to continue its bold expansion plans.
Jim 'N Nick's
There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic was an extremely challenging time for all types of restaurant chains. That being said, the creative solutions many chains came up with in order to survive have continued to benefit them to this day. This is the case for Jim 'N Nicks, a barbecue restaurant chain that boasts 50 locations.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jim 'N Nicks expanded its off-premise channels, adding drive-thrus to its restaurants along with online ordering and catering services. These have all been hugely impactful in the few years they've been operational; CEO Larry Ryback claiming off-premise channels constituted 60% of Jim 'N Nick's total sales during 2023.
The chain also moved from offering full table service in its restaurant to a hybrid model where some services are offered, yet food is ordered at the counter. In an interview with Nation's Restaurant News, Ryback said, "there are service elements like beverage refills or clearing plates, offering dessert [...] it's more like a fast-casual experience when you order and it is more like a casual-dining experience after you sit down." By making the ordering and serving process more efficient, Jim 'N Nick's are able to operate with relatively small teams, meaning those who are employed — from dishwasher to manager — get paid very competitive wages. With such a motivated and skilled workforce behind it, we wouldn't be against Jim 'N Nick's meeting its growth target of 90 restaurants in the next few years.
Smokey Mo's
Launched in Cedar Park in 2000, Smokey Mo's has grown to 19 restaurants, all of which are located in Texas. While growth has been fairly consistent for this chain, it was particularly strong after the company rebranded in 2022. Not only did Smokey Mo's get a new logo and look at this time, but it also invested in key technology in the form of online training and software designed to manage food costs. The rebrand and investments were worth it; sales grew by more than 10% during 2023. Smokey Mo's has attempted to build on this momentum by launching a new app and loyalty program which allows members to earn points on purchases. These points can later be used to order food for free.
While a redesign and a new app have both contributed to Smokey Mo's growth, the impact they have had pales in comparison to the effect franchising has had on the company. In an interview with Nation's Restaurant News, CEO Craig Haley said, "We are committed to growing our footprint with enthusiastic franchise partners to bring this authentic barbeque to even more local communities." With one of the franchisee requirements being a commitment to opening Smokey Mo's locations outside of Texas, it looks as if the chain is finally ready to hit the national scene.
Dae Gee Korean BBQ
Korean barbecue is having a huge moment in the United States right now with various takes on the concept, including high-end restaurants like New York's Cote, thriving up and down the country. This is partly thanks to this food's reliance on flavorful marinades, something which sets it apart from other Asian barbecue styles including Japanese barbecue. Dae Gee Korean BBQ, a chain that was founded in Westminster, Colorado during 2012, is looking to capitalize on Korean barbecue's popularity by expanding beyond its home state.
According to co-founder Joe Kim, Dae Gee restaurants have opened in Indiana and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This is just scratching the surface of the chain's development plans. Dae Gee has around 20 units in development across five states: Colorado, South Dakota, Texas, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Further locations are also expected to open in Mexico.
This rapid growth is being fuelled by two things: Dae Gee's excellent reputation and its franchising system. While established by the food, Dae Gee's reputation was magnified when it was featured in "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives", a hit Food Network show that was even broadcast during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this show, host Guy Fieri sang the praises of various dishes including the beef bulgogi. As for the franchising, Dae Gee started offering its brand to potential franchisees in 2021 and by doing so has massively accelerated its growth.
Mighty Quinn's
Mighty Quinn's is a barbecue chain that has 10 restaurants located across five states: New York, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Each of these locations is known to serve exceptional old school barbecue that's so good even Pete Wells, The New York Times' ex-restaurant critic, approves. While the chain's restaurants have their wonderful food in common, Mighty Quinn's does not use a one size fits all approach. Speaking to Entrepreneur, co-founder Micha Magid said, "We use that lens to look at each market differently and say, 'Okay, what does this market need? Does it need a dining room? Does it need a bar?'" Such attention to detail ensures that Mighty Quinn's locations are popular wherever they spring up.
A great deal of Mighty Quinn's growth has come thanks to investments from venture capital firm Bolt Ventures and the chain's franchising efforts that began in 2018. Together, these have ensured that Mighty Quinn's is in a position to continue growing while the brand also experiments with stadium locations and packaged goods. Given this diverse business model, and the demonstrable quality of its barbecue, it looks likely that Mighty Quinn's will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.
4 Rivers Smokehouse
Consistently lauded as one of the best barbecue restaurant chains around, 4 Rivers Smokehouse claims that it de-regionalizes barbecue by offering dishes and meats that have roots all over the United States. This approach has been enormously successful. Since starting as a fundraising effort in founder John Rivers' garage during 2004, 4 Rivers Smokehouse has grown to encompass 15 locations.
Outside of the restaurants, 4 Rivers Smokehouse also recently launched its own ecommerce platform. While greatly expanding the number of products it can sell online, including sauces and meats, this e-commerce platform is also being used as a location scouting tool. In an interview with Nation's Restaurant News, Rivers said, "There is always potential for expansion, so we'll always keep that door open. If we notice a significant volume of shipments to a particular area in the future, it's something we can definitely consider." A retail division of the company also sees 4 Rivers Smokehouse's products being sold in major retailers, such as Costco.
The brand awareness that comes with this level of retailing will undoubtedly contribute to 4 Rivers Smokehouse's future growth, and Rivers has noted that he is planning to really target the Midwest. Given the brand's previous successes, we would not be surprised if 4 Rivers Smokehouse becomes an established part of this area's illustrious barbecue scene in record-breaking time.
Joe's Kansas City Bar-b-que
Joe's Kansas City Bar-b-que is one of the smallest chains on our list, with only four restaurants to its name. However, this chain punches above its weight thanks to a thriving catering service that runs alongside the restaurants. Although it might sound obvious, the chain's outsized reputation is thanks to its exceptional food. As co-founder Joy Stehney explained to Entrepreneur, "It's so important when the food is going to leave the building. We have great quality control at our restaurants and the food quality is the most important thing." Anything less and Joe's Kansas City Bar-b-que would not have been labeled one of the best barbecue restaurants in Kansas City.
While small, Joe's Kansas City Bar-b-que is expanding, using its reputation to open non-traditional locations. The most recent of these is a restaurant in Kansas City's brand new CPKC Stadium, a soccer-specific venue that is home to the Kansas City Current, a women's professional soccer team. Through developments such as these, Joe's Kansas City Bar-b-que is furthering its reach while staying true to its roots.
Rudy's Bar-B-Q
With 52 restaurants located across Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Florida, Rudy's Bar-B-Q is one of the largest barbecue chains included in this article. The chain has reached this size thanks to the array of excellent food it serves, including brisket, sausage link, and pork ribs.
The brand has also enjoyed huge demand for its packaged food, including its two proprietary 'sauces' and the various rubs, and smoked meats that are available to be shipped nationwide. While the chain has sold its food products online for many years, they were particularly popular during the Coronavirus Pandemic with many people relying on the company for a taste of home during those difficult times.
Rudy's Bar-B-Q is like several other Texan brands — like H-E-B and Blue Bell Creameries — in that it has a fanatic fanbase. This is reflected in the chain's ongoing expansion; while new restaurants are opening up elsewhere, many sites are still being opened in Texas itself. Given that the current rate of growth continues, it won't be long until Rudy's Bar-B-Q is approaching the 75 restaurant mark, a huge milestone for any regional chain, let alone one that specializes in barbecue.
Terry Black's Barbecue
The Black Family have been serving barbecue to paying customers since the early 1900s. Terry Black's Barbecue, which was launched in 2014 after a family dispute, is the most recent evolution of the family's barbecue empire and is known for serving excellent food — both meat and sides — at its four restaurants. With quality and history behind it, Terry Black's Barbecue has thrived in recent years and looks set to take itself to the next level.
One sure indicator that the chain is developing is the impressive expansion plans that have been released for a new site on Broadway Street in San Antonio. This development will see a large Terry Black's Barbecue restaurant built alongside a hotel, spa, and underground garage. Apparently, this is only one of several such developments that will be built in various cities across the United States. With plans like this in the pipeline, it's anyone's guess as to how big Terry Black's Barbecue might become in the next few years.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is a chain that opened its first brick and mortar restaurant in Syracuse, back in 1988. After gaining a reputation for serving seriously good barbecue, the chain grew and eventually had a majority stake purchased by Soro Strategic Partners, an investment management firm that expanded the chain by opening restaurants in both Baltimore and Chicago. These new restaurants shuttered soon after opening and founder John Stage repurchased a controlling stake in 2018. Now, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que boasts six thriving restaurants, all of them based in New York.
In an interview with Entrepreneur, Stage said: "Culture is everything. This is a tough biz with a tough labor market. There is no one single bullet; it's all about showing up, being present and having a consistent message of upping our game [...] and doing it all for the love of great barbecue." Although it remains unclear if Stage will expand the restaurant chain anytime soon, he seems set on building a solid base that could easily act as a springboard in the future if he, or any of the minority owners, decide to take the plunge.
Corky's Ribs & BBQ
Corky's Ribs & BBQ is a Memphis-based barbecue chain that currently has eight locations open: five in Tennessee, two in Arkansas, and one in Mississippi. As of 2021, this regional chain has been led by Jimmy Stovall, a long-time employee of Corky's who worked his way up from the drive-thru window. While initially stating that he didn't plan to make many changes as CEO, Stovall announced a $4 million expansion of the food manufacturing arm of Corky's.
In a statement recorded by Area Development, Stovall said, "We're dedicated to delivering our legendary barbecue and top-notch service not only in our restaurants but also to customers everywhere [...] The demand for our authentic Corky's hickory-smoked barbecue has us fired up to increase our manufacturing operations and meet the ever-growing appetite for our assortment of barbecue." Although previous attempts to expand its restaurant empire into Texas floundered, the growing popularity of Corky's Ribs & BBQ food products could provide the chain with the exposure and revenue needed to open new restaurants.
Soulman's Bar-B-Que
Founded in 1974, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has grown steadily over the years, spreading across Dallas and beyond. The majority of this growth came in the 2010s when the chain saw a huge 500% increase in growth over an eight year period between 2007 and 2015. 11 restaurants were added during this time. Since then, Soulman's Bar-B-Que has grown moderately and now operates 21 restaurants. Speaking to QSR Magazine, CEO Brett Randle said, "We really like to protect our brand. We're not trying to grow at extreme rates where we might jeopardize the brand, our quality, or our customer base."
Nearly all this growth has occurred within a few miles of the company's headquarters in Royse City. However, this does not mean that opportunities for growth are limited. In fact, Randle believes some 200 Soulman's Bar-B-Ques could operate within a 100-mile radius of Dallas, highlighting just how much Texans love this regional barbecue chain. With growth potential like this at home, we've no doubt Soulman's could crush it on a national scale, if the chain chose to expand in that manner.
Sugarfire Smokehouse
This award-winning barbecue chain stands out due to the inventive creations of its chefs, including the Brisket Cheesesteak, a sandwich that sees brisket, onions, peppers, and cheese served on a hoagie roll. Thanks to these kinds of dishes, Sugarfire Smokehouse has won numerous awards and accolades over the years, including being named Best Barbecue by The Travel Channel. The regional chain currently has 12 restaurants, the majority of which are located in Missouri. The most recent of these, a women-owned and operated restaurant located in Florissant, opened in January of this year.
The chain is hoping to expand further by opening itself up to franchising. As with many other franchised restaurants, those looking to open a branch of Sugarfire Smokehouse must pay a franchise fee of $50,000. While a lot of money, this amount should prove no barrier to those who are eager to cash in on Sugarfire Smokehouse's stellar reputation.
Full Moon Bar-B-Que
Full Moon Bar-B-Que is an iconic barbecue chain in its home state of Alabama thanks to a traditional approach that sees meats including Black Angus beef slowly cooked over hickory wood-fueled pits. These meats are served alongside traditional sauces including Alabama white sauce. Operating since 1986, the chain has slowly grown to its current size of 16 restaurants, 15 in Alabama and one in Mississippi.
In order to continue growing, Full Moon Bar-B-Que is looking to attract potential franchisers to the company. The company is very forthright with the demands of opening a Full Moon location, clearly stating that the smallest start-up cost is $1 million and that it prefers to work with those who have experience in the restaurant industry. While these demands are clear, the benefits are even more so; the brand has decades of goodwill and hundreds of loyal customers behind it. It's for this reason that we would not be surprised to see Full Moon Bar-B-Que locations popping up across the South in the near future.