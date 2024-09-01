Korean Vs Japanese Barbecue: What Is The Difference?

Mankind certainly has an affinity for food cooked directly over fire, and this is apparent in the popularity of barbecue around the globe. Here in the U.S. we have several styles of barbecue that vary from state to state, and there is an entire world out there of delicious, flame-broiled goodness. To name a few, there's Brazilian churrasco, Indian tandoor, and several types of barbecue throughout Asia, including Japanese and Korean styles. Delicious in their own right, these last two are often mistaken for one another, and while they share some similarities, there are several differences that make them distinct.

Despite the fact that Japanese and Korean barbecue are cooked indoors on a special table that has a grill on it for communal cooking and eating, each style differs in the way it is prepared, how it is flavored, and how it is served. Japanese and Korean barbecue are further separated into various subtypes. For example, three popular styles of Japanese grilling include teppanyaki, hibachi, and yakiniku. As for Korean barbecue, galbi and bulgogi are two beloved iterations that many are familiar with.