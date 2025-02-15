Give BBQ Sauce A Richer Flavor With One Special Addition
BBQ sauce is my favorite condiment, and I could slather it on everything, whether a grill is involved or not. I usually enjoy a homemade sauce that consists of a tomato sauce base, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, and sugar. I love it, but I'm always looking for something to add that'll make it even better.
That's especially true if I'm using a store-bought sauce, which doesn't ever seem perfect upon opening the bottle. If your BBQ sauce feels like it's missing a certain depth, add a splash of teriyaki sauce. It's a secret weapon that introduces a perfect blend of sweet, salty, and umami flavors that makes the BBQ sauce go from basic to bougie.
Teriyaki sauce has a soy base and hints of ginger and garlic, which complements BBQ sauce's traditional tanginess and sweetness. Surprisingly, it does a really good job of balancing the flavors while making it more nuanced than just a sweet-spicy or salty-sweet combo. It's perfect for meats like chicken, ribs, and burgers.
I would have tried it for the taste alone, but the glossy texture of teriyaki helps create a beautiful caramelized finish on grilled foods, and that really won me over. Adding teriyaki makes a big difference, whether you're using store-bought BBQ sauce or a homemade version.
How to incorporate teriyaki sauce into BBQ sauce
Adding teriyaki to your BBQ sauce is really easy, and the reward is massive. Combine a couple of tablespoons of teriyaki sauce (try this delicious homemade version) for every cup of BBQ sauce in a pot over medium heat. Stir well and let the mixture simmer for about 5 to 10 minutes to meld the flavors and thicken the sauce slightly. You should have a glossy, rich finish that's excellent for grilling, basting, or dipping.
For chicken, this teriyaki-infused BBQ sauce works particularly well on wings or drumsticks, creating a sticky, flavorful coating that's perfect for game day or summer cookouts. Ribs are an obvious choice, but the sauce also complements pulled pork, where the sweetness and umami of the teriyaki are nothing short of amazing with the smoky barbecue flavors.
If you're a fan of seafood, try brushing this sauce onto grilled salmon or shrimp skewers. The teriyaki gives you great flavor without masking the delicate flavor of the seafood. This sauce is also pretty good if you use it to glaze grilled tofu or roasted vegetables. The versatility of this sauce means you can use it on almost any dish, and as a BBQ sauce savant, I highly recommend it.