Give BBQ Sauce A Richer Flavor With One Special Addition

BBQ sauce is my favorite condiment, and I could slather it on everything, whether a grill is involved or not. I usually enjoy a homemade sauce that consists of a tomato sauce base, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, cayenne pepper, and sugar. I love it, but I'm always looking for something to add that'll make it even better.

That's especially true if I'm using a store-bought sauce, which doesn't ever seem perfect upon opening the bottle. If your BBQ sauce feels like it's missing a certain depth, add a splash of teriyaki sauce. It's a secret weapon that introduces a perfect blend of sweet, salty, and umami flavors that makes the BBQ sauce go from basic to bougie.

Teriyaki sauce has a soy base and hints of ginger and garlic, which complements BBQ sauce's traditional tanginess and sweetness. Surprisingly, it does a really good job of balancing the flavors while making it more nuanced than just a sweet-spicy or salty-sweet combo. It's perfect for meats like chicken, ribs, and burgers.

I would have tried it for the taste alone, but the glossy texture of teriyaki helps create a beautiful caramelized finish on grilled foods, and that really won me over. Adding teriyaki makes a big difference, whether you're using store-bought BBQ sauce or a homemade version.