The 9 Best Carolina BBQ Sauces You Can Find On Amazon

Real barbecue aficionados know that Carolina BBQ sauce is in a class of its own. South Carolina sauces are known for their golden brown hue and pungent mustard flavor while North Carolina sauces are vinegar based, delivering a zingy acidic element to counter traditionally fatty BBQ meats. These are not the overly sweet bottled barbecue sauces you're used to.

Lucky for us, you don't need to live in Charleston or Fayetteville to get your hands on a quality bottle of Carolina BBQ sauce. Amazon has a wide selection of sauces that can be delivered to your door in less time than it takes to smoke a brisket. I rounded up nine Carolina BBQ sauces I found on Amazon that represented a wide array of sauce styles from vinegar-forward mop sauce to mustard-based Carolina gold.

Once I got my hands on these sauces, I tasted each one, paying close attention to the flavor profile and noting how it might enhance the flavors of the meat it's destined to coat. I also paid attention to texture and overall authenticity, noting how closely each sauce represented its cultural roots. And I ended up with this list of the nine best Carolina BBQ sauces you can find on Amazon.