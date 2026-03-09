The 7 Best And 3 Worst Soups To Buy From Costco

Convenience and comfort come in a two-pack at Costco in the rows of refrigerated, ready-to-eat soups. Homemade soup takes time and ingredients (not to mention blood, sweat, and tears), and canned soup is often loaded with sodium or additives. So, Costco's refrigerated options provide a happy medium, offering a warm, hearty lunch on a cold day or dinner on a night when you don't feel like cooking but also don't want canned food. These ready-to-eat soups — which are sold in packs of two plastic tubs from 24 to 32 ounces — make it easy to pack a filling lunch, answer the "what's for dinner" question, and prepare a wholesome meal.

While some of these store-bought soups can be high in sodium and fat, they're often rich in other nutrients, such as protein from meat and vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from vegetables. It's easy to heat them up for a quick weeknight dinner and save the other container for another meal or two. With few preservatives, they last in the fridge for about a month, but should be eaten within three days of opening. They can, however, also be frozen and saved for later.

Costco typically stocks more than a dozen varieties of heat-and-eat soups, which can be found in the refrigerated deli or pre-made meals section. Within the budget-friendly $9 to $15 price range, 10 flavors were selected to taste and rate to determine the best and worst soups you can buy at Costco.