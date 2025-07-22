The History Behind Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup's Iconic Pairing

A rainy day, a cold day, a bad day, just because; no matter the occasion, a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup is a flawless comfort meal. It also happens to be rooted in American history. While the idea of a warm bread-and-cheese sandwich dates back to Ancient Rome, the actual grilled cheese sandwich didn't become popular until the Great Depression.

Thanks to the invention of the bread slicer in the 1920s, pre-sliced bread at the grocery store made it more common for people to eat sandwiches. While splurging on sliced bread and other fresh ingredients stopped the following decade during the Great Depression, sandwiches did not go away. Homemakers relied on affordable, shelf-stable staples like canned soup and vegetables for nutrients, processed cheese, and flour to feed their families. Women made their own bread at home, melting onto it the newly-patented processed cheese.

Tomato soup, first written about in the 1800s, was easy to find or make thanks to canned tomatoes. During World War II, military messes and school cafeterias began serving the soup and sandwiches together. Tomato soup offered balance to grilled cheese sandwiches, providing health benefits like vitamin C. Their natural flavor and texture are a wonderful pairing that has endured through the years.