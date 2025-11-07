13 Restaurant Chains With The Best Baked Potatoes

Let's talk about America's love affair with the baked potato. You may think it's a basic dish, but that cynical take on this staple spud is fried. Simply put: The baked potato is no small potatoes. Call it comfort food, call it carb therapy, call it the side dish that somehow steals the show, but the baked potato has been holding its own on the American stage (menus) for generations. Whether it's serving a stellar, sizzling performance on a steakhouse platter or tucked into a supporting role alongside a burger, the baked potato brings it.

But not all baked potatoes are created equal. Some are just sad, undercooked scrawny little spuds that simply whimper on a plate. We are not here to talk about those tater tragedies. No sir. From fine dining steakhouses to delis, and even iconic fast food chains, we scoured the U.S. to find the very best baked potatoes. Each of these chains brings its own personality to the dish, some leaning into comfort food and nostalgic, all-the-feels-invoking flavors, while some present more gourmet garnishes. Then, there are a few in this best-of mix that just go off the rails, showcasing some utterly over-the-top toppings, revealing a madcap mentality that ... honestly, we are not mad at.

So grab a fork, and maybe an extra napkin, because we're diving headfirst into America's ultimate carb-laden comfort zone. Discover our Methodology of Deliciousness at the end.