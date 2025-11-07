13 Restaurant Chains With The Best Baked Potatoes
Let's talk about America's love affair with the baked potato. You may think it's a basic dish, but that cynical take on this staple spud is fried. Simply put: The baked potato is no small potatoes. Call it comfort food, call it carb therapy, call it the side dish that somehow steals the show, but the baked potato has been holding its own on the American stage (menus) for generations. Whether it's serving a stellar, sizzling performance on a steakhouse platter or tucked into a supporting role alongside a burger, the baked potato brings it.
But not all baked potatoes are created equal. Some are just sad, undercooked scrawny little spuds that simply whimper on a plate. We are not here to talk about those tater tragedies. No sir. From fine dining steakhouses to delis, and even iconic fast food chains, we scoured the U.S. to find the very best baked potatoes. Each of these chains brings its own personality to the dish, some leaning into comfort food and nostalgic, all-the-feels-invoking flavors, while some present more gourmet garnishes. Then, there are a few in this best-of mix that just go off the rails, showcasing some utterly over-the-top toppings, revealing a madcap mentality that ... honestly, we are not mad at.
So grab a fork, and maybe an extra napkin, because we're diving headfirst into America's ultimate carb-laden comfort zone. Discover our Methodology of Deliciousness at the end.
1. McAlister's Deli
If there were an Oscar for "Best Leading Role in a Carb-Based Performance," McAlister's Deli's Giant Spuds just might sweep every category. You could confidently say McAlister's celebrates the baked potato with the reverence of a deli, seemingly nodding to Shakespeare-worthy seriousness. Evidence? The deli gives baked spuds their very own section on the menu. Each option, including the Spud Max, Veggie Spud, Buffalo Chicken Spud, Bacon Spud, Chicken Bacon Ranch Spud, and Honey BBQ Pork Spud, reads like a blockbuster casting list. And they are absolutely giving main character vibes.
These spuds are nearly the size of a football, a size that matches their big diva energy. Crack one open and dig in, and you'll be dazzled by gooey cheddar, crispy bacon, and dollops of sour cream cascading from your fork like a slow-mo TikTok cheese pull. Redditors rave that just a single spud order can feel too big to finish, which, let's face it, is basically the ultimate American compliment.
And there is no discrimination allowed here. At McAlister's, both carnivores and veggie lovers are welcomed and accommodated. So feel free to dive into the meaty Smokehouse Spud, or cozy up to the Cheese Spud. Your choice will be deli-cious either way.
2. Texas Roadhouse
Cue the line dance, crank up "Boot Scootin' Boogie" on the jukebox, and pass the butter, because Texas Roadhouse is serving up baked potatoes with a little Southern twang and some serious rock-'n'-roll swagger. True to its slogan, "Legendary Food, Legendary Service," everything is "legendary," from the hand-cut steaks to rolls that could single-handedly cause a national cinnamon-butter addiction. And while there are some definite standouts on the menu, the real star of this roadhouse rodeo is the baked potato lineup.
The classic Loaded Baked Potato hits all the honky-tonk notes just right, featuring butter, sour cream, cheddar, and bacon bits. But hold your horses, there is more. The real showstopper in this ring might be the sweet potato, which arrives on the scene all dolled up with honey-cinnamon butter, a caramel drizzle, and toasted mini marshmallows. It's giving Thanksgiving dessert energy all year round, and that is something we can celebrate.
Think of it like Dolly Parton meets Guy Fieri — her Southern charm with his side of chaos. As for social media, TikTok especially loves the marshmallow melt moment, which is slow-mo gold. The verdict? Saddle up, because this is one spud worth ridin' for.
3. Wendy's
Square burgers may be Wendy's original claim to fame, but the baked potato is its cult-classic sleeper hit. Maybe we can just consider it the Tarantino of fast-food sides? Stubbornly holding its own in a world that glorifies french fries and nuggets, Wendy's stands alone as the only major national fast food chain slinging actual oven-baked tubers. And these taters are not just any run-of-the-mill spuds. You know, the sad, microwaved kind. These are fluffy, steamy, legit Idaho spuds that can hold their own against a Wendy's Baconator any day. And yes, them's fightin' words.
The magic of these baked potatoes is in the absolute nailing of the mix-and-match pairings. Seriously, can you get any better than the bliss achieved by combos like sour cream and chive, cheese and bacon, or even the OG classic buttered beauty? And then there is the heavenly hack of adding a side of chili to the club. You could basically call it Wendy's greatest crossover event.
Fans swear by this last combo, dubbing it among the best underrated menu hacks. Heck, we have even written about chili being among the top canned foods that make delicious baked potato toppings. Regardless of how you choose to adorn your spud, a Wendy's potato is always dressed to impress.
4. Jason's Deli
To say that Jason's Deli means business when it comes to its baked potatoes would be a massive understatement. This deli takes its spuds seriously, and you should too. Jason's doesn't just invite diners to come and enjoy its delicious baked potatoes willy nilly. To sup on these super-sized spuds, you really need to commit. With names like The Texas Style Spud, Pollo Mexicano, and The CB Ranch Potato, these beasts clearly did not come to play.
Jason's Deli channels the Lone Star State in its spud lineup. The Texas Style Spud comes dripping in BBQ beef and cheddar, while The CB Ranch Potato showcases a smoky, creamy, ranch-soaked fever dream starring grilled chicken, bacon, and melty cheese. Even The Plain Jane doesn't play around. She's loaded with butter, sour cream, and bacon, making her every bit able to hold her own with the big boys.
You can think of this baked potato array like the "Fast & Furious" of spuds. They are bigger, badder, and have zero regard for portion control. So hit the gas on these spuds; only green lights and no limits here.
5. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Although the debate swirling around why restaurant baked potatoes always taste better than homemade may rage on forever, the fact remains that at Ruth's Chris, that statement rings true. They simply taste the bomb (but maybe don't tell mom).
Not only can it be said to taste better than homemade, but the baked potato at Ruth's Chris is exceptional. If the steakhouse itself were a symphony, this spud would not settle for playing second fiddle. It would be first violin, mastering a harmony with your palate that will have you begging the maestro of meals to play on.
But really, there is no way you can ignore excellence when a full pound of potato perfection (fluffy, tender, and ready for your custom picks among butter, sour cream, chives, cheese, and bacon) arrives dressed to the nines at your table, practically singing. (Or maybe that was you upon taking your first bite?)
6. LongHorn Steakhouse
We have already given you the inside scoop on just what makes LongHorn Steakhouse's steaks so delicious, so it's now time to delve into the magic behind this casual sit-down eatery's baked potatoes. Among this rodeo of best chain spuds, LongHorn Steakhouse's baked potato is what we see as being the rugged cowboy of the bunch. Or, maybe rustic is the better word? Folks in the know (a previous General Manager) went to social media and spilled the beans.
Apparently, there's a secret to that perfect, rough-and-crispy-around-the-edges crust. Word on the cyber streets is that the skin, brushed with margarine and rolled in coarse salt before being baked until the skin snaps like a sugar pea, is what makes these spuds slap. Following that initial salty crunch of the first bite with the fluffy, buttery heart of it all can only be described as achieving tater transcendence.
Whether you reach potato nirvana via the Idaho baked potato or the sweet potato is your prerogative. The loaded version presents the usual suspects (cheddar, bacon, sour cream, butter, green onions), but it's that salty, cowboy-boot-tough exterior that makes this one unforgettable. The sweet potato is a cinnamon-sugar masterpiece that feels like dessert more than a side dish. Either spud you choose is a sweet pick.
7. Outback Steakhouse
G'day, carb lovers! Outback Steakhouse might be famous for the Bloomin' Onion, but don't discount the hot potato hiding right next to your ribeye. Fittingly named the "Dressed Baked Potato," this spud will have you know from first bite that it will never settle for being just a side piece.
So, what is this hot mama wearing? The Outback's version comes fully "dressed" with butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon bits, and a sprinkling of chives that is kinda like a glamor garnish that just adds that little bit of flavor flair. Fans on social media make no bones about labeling it among the best restaurant baked potatoes on earth, going particularly wild for its golden, crackly skin.
Outback's famous tagline, "No rules, just right," fits this potato perfectly. Want it plain? It'll be served simply as you like it, with nothing but butter and sour cream. Want it fully loaded? It'll arrive piled high until that super-spud defies gravity. Either way, it's the same golden-brown perfection you remember from early 2000s dinner dates and celebratory steak nights. In fact, come to think of it, Outback Steakhouse is among the once struggling steakhouse chains that managed to turn things around. Maybe these superstar spuds had something to do with it?
8. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Take just one glance at the Firebirds Wood Fired Grill menu, and it is clear that even the humble baked potato gets the star treatment here. Far from being your average steakhouse side, this spud is a smoky, wood-fired wonder that manages to somehow taste both rustic and refined. The magicians in the Firebirds' kitchen roast each spud until the skin crisps just right, then crack it open to reveal a steaming, fluffy interior ready for its glamor shot while being served to your (unsurprising) anticipatory oohs and ahhhs.
Order it plain and you'll still get that signature Firebirds flavor thanks to the salt-crusted exterior that turns every bite into a perfectly seasoned mouthful. Go "loaded" and you're diving into a decadent mix of butter, sour cream, bacon, cheese, and scallions that oozes into the potato's molten core, leaving no forkful un-slathered.
The flavor is rich, layered, and (dare we say) kind of sexy for a potato. It pairs perfectly with the chain's wood-grilled steaks, smoky ribs, or even a crisp salad. Firebirds' motto, "Where flavor soars," couldn't be more accurate. This baked potato is fly, and perhaps just one more explanation why America will never give up on its steakhouses.
9. Spectacular Tubers
Forget about side dishes. Spectacular Tubers built an empire on the baked potato alone. Born in 1980 in Metairie, Louisiana, this family-founded chain turned the humble spud into the main event long before anyone was "loading" anything and setting it on virtual cyber-fire by going viral on TikTok. With one-pound potatoes and 27 different flavor combinations to choose from, this small chain eatery is serving some serious potato possibilities.
From Baton Rouge to Hammond, each of its now five locations buzzes with the same intoxicating scent of butter, cheese, and smoky barbecue. The Wisconsin Tuber piles cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, butter, sour cream, and chives into a molten masterpiece. The Barbecue Pulled Pork Tuber is Southern comfort in spud form, dripping with saucy sweetness and cheddar charm. And for burger lovers? Spectacular Tubers has got you, too, with the Bacon Cheeseburger Tuber.
To say the menu is massive would even be minimizing its near-limitless options. But it is also the heartfelt mission of the chain, rooted in faith, family, and a commitment to excellence, fueled by Founder Gary Ricks, that seems to have values baked right into each potato. And who doesn't love great values? (Double-entendre intended.)
10. Claim Jumper
Every dish at Claim Jumper lowkey feels like a treasure hunt, with the baked potato being the pure gold reward everyone's going for. Giant, steaming, and satisfyingly rustic, this popular spud arrives with a crisp, salty skin and a melt-in-your-mouth inside that deliciously gives way under an essential avalanche of overflowing toppings.
The Loaded Baked Potato features all basics, like butter, sour cream and chives as far as the eye can see. Each bite delivers that perfect ratio of salt to cream, coming together in a simple combo so good it just might have you whispering "Yee-haw" and requesting another. If you are a veggie lover, the Veggie Baker proves that "healthy" doesn't have to mean boring. Roasted vegetables, cheddar-jack cheese, salsa, and green onions turn this tater into a rainbow-hued, flavor-packed meal all on its own.
You could describe the Claim Jumper vibe as nostalgia-meets-bounty, and this spud spread is evoking visions of gold miners celebrating a lucky strike with a baked potato feast instead of Champagne. Fans online comment that each potato is huge enough for leftovers, and honestly, it does kinda feel like the type of meal that keeps on giving.
11. Cracker Barrel
Okay, Cracker Barrel's heated logo brand change snafu aside (Uncle Herschel, we still love you!), you gotta admit this spot remains the reigning monarch of comfort carbs, especially in the Southern-style restaurant chain world. Walking through those swinging wooden doors feels like being welcomed with open arms into your Southern grandma's kitchen, and the baked potatoes feel just as warm and cozy.
The Loaded Baked Potato at Cracker Barrel delivers the classic combination for optimum tater taste: cheese, bacon, sour cream, and butter, executed with the pure precision and consistency of a prized potluck dish perfected over generations marked by at least a thousand Sunday suppers. Not to be overshadowed by the classic spud, the Cracker Barrel sweet potato, topped with brown-sugar cinnamon butter, toasted marshmallow, butter-pecan syrup, and candied pecans, refuses to sit by silently.
You could say this sweet potato practically screams its name, deliciously blurring the line between side dish and dessert. It is entirely addictive, and cyber reviews swear it's the only way to eat a sweet potato. Who are we to argue? Especially when our mouths are far too full of baked potato bliss, and there is most certainly a checkers board waiting nearby just begging to be played.
12. Morton's The Steakhouse
Patrons looking for a bit more in their restaurant chain dining experience head to Morton's. The lighting is low, the wine is aged, and the baked potato is a buttery and crisp presentation of perfection. At Morton's, each massive Idaho potato is baked until the skin is singed just so, til that subtle crunch comes correct. It is then stuffed with butter, sour cream, cheddar, chives, and bacon before heading to your table in all its halo-worthy glory.
Would it be weird to call a baked potato confident? We ask because every bite of these spuds seems so sure of its ability to deliver exactly what you expect from Morton's. It's that iconic combo of balance, richness, and a silky texture that melts in your mouth while also seemingly whispering, "hey fella, how do you like this fine dining?"
Pair it with a filet mignon for the ultimate power move meal, and taste why reviewers across social media, from Reddit to TikTok, think of it as a kind of luxury simplicity. Morton's slogan, "The Best Steak Anywhere," could easily apply to its carby menu cousin here, too.
13. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Del Frisco's knows how to create an atmosphere that makes diners feel like royalty. And somewhere between the crisp tablecloths, low lighting, and clinking glasses, the Classic Loaded Baked Potato adds to the super chic feel by sliding onto your plate like a smooth jazz number (rich, balanced, and chock-full of good taste). Just like the layered notes of a Coltrane classic, the texture of these spuds is lush and velvety, while the toppings achieve a symphonic harmony of melty cheese, crisp bacon, tangy sour cream, and a whisper of chives just to keep things classy.
To call this melodic arrangement of a meal suave would be appropriate praise indeed. Every forkful feels like a small toast to traditional side dish fare, and yet the baked potato itself somehow manages to meet the criteria of viral trends in 2025 TikTok reels labeled as "luxury comfort food." Del Frisco's ethos of "Steak Elevated" dare not be limited to beef. The baked potato also rises to meet all diner expectations.
Methodology
How did we crown these carb-loaded kings and queens? With the dedication of true potato professionals, of course. We scrolled through endless Reddit threads, devoured TikTok taste tests, lurked in comment sections, and compared countless menus like culinary detectives. Then — yes — we even taste-tested some of these spuds ourselves (because journalism requires sacrifice). Every spud was judged for flavor, texture, topping harmony, and pure comfort-food joy. The final list blends social buzz, expert opinion, and good old-fashioned fork-in-hand research. Consider it a scientifically delicious blend of data and drool.