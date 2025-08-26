Cracker Barrel Speaks Up About The Heated Logo Change Controversy

From time to time, brands will rebrand, as it were, and they have their reasons. When Aunt Jemima transformed into the Pearl Milling Company, it was to distance itself from a name and mascot that embodied a racist stereotype. When IHOP (briefly) became IHOB, the International House of Burgers ... well, it turns out this was just trolling. But Cracker Barrel's new logo change seems to have been prompted by the kind of corporate consultants who want to make America generic again.

The company may have sought a more contemporary feel, but many people think that they instead hit upon bland and boring. Some conservatives even consider the new logo to be "woke," since it veers away from the Southern-themed vibe the chain is known for. The change led to a near-$100 million drop in Cracker Barrel stock value, leaving the company scrambling something other than eggs. As the need for damage control mounted, company spokespeople did their best to address concerns.

The company defended its rebranding by first explaining that it has had five different logos over the past 56 years, and feels that the current one is actually closer to the original. It also adopted a somewhat conciliatory tone, expressing gratitude to customers for sharing their passionate opinions about the brand. It also promised that it would stay true to its "values," retaining its rural-inspired decor choices (rocking chairs, peg board games, etc.). And it swore that Uncle Herschel — the old guy mascot depicted on the menu and billboards, if not on the restaurant signs — would stay as well.