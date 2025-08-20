Why Cracker Barrel Just Changed Its Iconic Logo For The First Time In 48 Years

Cracker Barrel is going through a bit of a facelift right now. Its old-timey logo, featuring a man sitting and leaning against a barrel, is being updated to something decidedly more modern and minimalistic. The new logo features no graphics — it's simply the words "Cracker Barrel," on a yellow backdrop that's shaped subtly like a barrel. The font has also been tidied up a bit, but there's no mistaking the new logo for anything but Cracker Barrel's.

The restaurant chain is making these changes thanks to a campaign it calls "All the More," which includes these aesthetic updates, along with interior redesigns that have decluttered the walls as well as enhanced the lighting. Cracker Barrel's been on a bit of an aggressive rebranding kick to revive lagging sales, which has undoubtedly caused plenty of customers to complain about the new look (but that seemingly happens whenever any brand undergoes a redesign).

It's likely going to be difficult to win everyone over with changes at a brand like Cracker Barrel, whose identity is heavily tied to Americana nostalgia and general store knickknacks. But the effort seems to be paying off, as there have been improvements in sales thanks to a companywide effort to turn things around.