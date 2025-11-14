Say Goodbye To Boring Soup With These 12 Delicious Toppings

The fastest way to give any type of soup a vibrant pop of color and flavor is with fresh herbs. Whether it's a boring bowl of canned soup or bland homemade soup, a sprinkling of chopped herbs will infuse the broth with new life. Depending on what herbs you use, they'll bring an earthy, spicy, peppery, or even a sweet touch to the soup. While cooking herbs in the broth gives the soup a rich flavor, topping the bowl with just-snipped greens transforms the meal from good to gourmet. Using herbs as a topping will also allow your culinary creativity to shine, as you have fun mixing and matching the flavors to complement different ingredients.

Although you can use a wide range of fresh herbs to enhance soups, some stand out among the others. For instance, you can never go wrong with fresh sage, which brings complexity to even the most boring of soups. Try sprinkling a little of the chopped herb over a bowl of comforting chicken soup to give it depth and a touch of earthiness. With its velvety leaves, sage also makes a pretty garnish — and you can quickly fry the leaves for extra crispiness.

Another tasty topper is peppery basil, which is ideal for Italian-inspired soups such as minestrone. It also works well on tomato soup or vegetable-based broth. To add a rustic, herbaceous touch to creamy soups such as mushroom and potato, you can't go wrong with woodsy rosemary or thyme. During spring, brighten up basic lentil soup with a little sprinkle of edible lavender.