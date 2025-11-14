Say Goodbye To Boring Soup With These 12 Delicious Toppings
A delicious bowl of hot soup is the stuff of winter lunch and dinner dreams, whether it's been simmering all day in the slow cooker, or you just whipped up a last-minute batch. The only way to make this convenient meal-in-a-bowl even better is by topping it with more yummy stuff that complements it. Think outside of the cracker sleeve when choosing ingredients to crown your basic, steaming bowl of soup, and you may be surprised at the mouthwatering results. Most of these tasty toppings are pantry and refrigerator staples, while some will take a bit more planning and possibly a trip to the farmers market or grocery store.
Have fun experimenting with unexpected topping ideas, such as fruit and spices, that you may not have considered before. Stick with seasonal items where possible for the most flavor, and to enhance in-season soups, such as butternut squash. In addition to tickling your taste buds, crunchy toppings provide contrast to a soup's velvety texture. You can also use toppings to give even the most boring soup a festive look and flavor during the holiday season and other special occasions.
A sprinkle of fresh herbs
The fastest way to give any type of soup a vibrant pop of color and flavor is with fresh herbs. Whether it's a boring bowl of canned soup or bland homemade soup, a sprinkling of chopped herbs will infuse the broth with new life. Depending on what herbs you use, they'll bring an earthy, spicy, peppery, or even a sweet touch to the soup. While cooking herbs in the broth gives the soup a rich flavor, topping the bowl with just-snipped greens transforms the meal from good to gourmet. Using herbs as a topping will also allow your culinary creativity to shine, as you have fun mixing and matching the flavors to complement different ingredients.
Although you can use a wide range of fresh herbs to enhance soups, some stand out among the others. For instance, you can never go wrong with fresh sage, which brings complexity to even the most boring of soups. Try sprinkling a little of the chopped herb over a bowl of comforting chicken soup to give it depth and a touch of earthiness. With its velvety leaves, sage also makes a pretty garnish — and you can quickly fry the leaves for extra crispiness.
Another tasty topper is peppery basil, which is ideal for Italian-inspired soups such as minestrone. It also works well on tomato soup or vegetable-based broth. To add a rustic, herbaceous touch to creamy soups such as mushroom and potato, you can't go wrong with woodsy rosemary or thyme. During spring, brighten up basic lentil soup with a little sprinkle of edible lavender.
Roasted seeds and nuts
If you're craving some crunch on your bowl of soup but are tired of boring crackers, reach for some roasted seeds or nuts instead. The unusual toppers will give soup a roasty toasty flavor as well as a rich nuttiness that can't be replicated with other ingredients. Not only are they delicious atop a bowl of soup, they're most likely already in your cupboards or pantry. In addition, nuts and seeds provide a boost of nutrition, including protein, vitamins E, B6, folate, and selenium. Roasted nuts and seeds are a sneaky and delicious way to entice your kids to eat healthier.
While not all nuts and seeds will work on every type of soup, some make a match made in culinary heaven. For instance, sprinkle a handful of roasted, salted pumpkin seeds over the top of luscious butternut squash soup in the autumn months — just make sure to take the seeds out of your retired Halloween jack-o-lantern before you toss it. Creamy pumpkin soup topped with an assortment of roasted nuts, including almonds, pecans, and walnuts, is also a fall favorite.
Another dynamic duo is sweet potato soup and pine nuts, especially when they're tossed with some roasted garlic and olive oil first. If you're looking for a crunchy topping that will work on almost any bowl of soup, you can't go wrong with salty sunflower seeds.
Crunchy chili oil
If you like it hot, hot, hot, then you'll want to try topping your next Asian-inspired soup bowl with a teaspoon or more of crunchy chili oil. Not only does the spicy red condiment turn up the heat several notches, but it also provides a satisfying crunch. In addition to soup, chili oil is a delicious way to add bold flavor to everything from eggs to roasted vegetables. You can experiment by using it as a topping on a wide range of soups, from basic chicken noodle to creamy potato leek, but it complements a bowl of dumpling, ramen, or any other type of Asian noodle soup best. No matter how boring the broth is, the homemade crunchy chili oil or a good brand of store-bought chili crisp will lend it the deep, fiery flavor that you crave.
Crunchy chili oil traditionally consists of a base of sesame, peanut, or avocado oil, sesame seeds, gochugaru, or Korean red pepper flakes, grated ginger, minced garlic, chopped scallions, and coriander leaves. If you can't find gochugaru, you can substitute regular chili pepper flakes. If you want your oil extra crunchy, you can also add in peanuts or soy nuts. Place the mixture in a jar, and allow the oil to infuse with all of the spicy goodness. When it's ready, spoon it over your soup, adjusting the heat level to your preference.
Popcorn
If you thought that popcorn was just for snacking, think again. Fluffy, crunchy popcorn makes the ultimate soup topper if you're looking to "wow" your dinner guests. Transforming soup from boring to mouthwatering is as simple as popping a bag or popcorn in the microwave or making a batch the old-fashioned way on the stovetop. Consider how movie theaters make irresistible popcorn before you make your next batch.
In Wisconsin, popcorn is an especially popular topping for beer cheese soup, as its crunchy texture and salty bite complement the heartiness well. Beer cheese soup, which is typically made with cheddar cheese, bacon, and some type of ale, may be the perfect companion to freshly popped popcorn, but other types will also work well.
Consider topping popcorn soup, otherwise known as roasted corn chowder, with the crunchy snack as the ideal garnish. No one will be able to resist that intense corn-on-corn flavor. The list of soups that can benefit from a top layer of popcorn doesn't stop there, however. Throw a handful or two on top of butternut squash soup, creamy mushroom or tomato soup, rich and decadent potato soup, and cheeseburger soup, among many others. Since popcorn dissolves pretty quickly after hitting the hot soup, it's best to add it as you go to ensure a crispy, crunchy mouthful every time.
Croutons
Move over salad, because croutons aren't just for topping you anymore. They also bring a deliciously crunchy bite and bold flavor to steaming bowls of soup. Unlike most boring crackers, croutons are usually packed with seasonings such as garlic, spices, and dried herbs like parsley and basil. Not only will croutons give velvety soup a contrasting texture, but they'll also infuse the broth with bold flavor, which is especially needed if the broth is bland. It turns out that seasoned croutons are one of the crunchy ingredients your soup has been missing all along. Consider throwing handfuls of them on everything from chilled potato soup to tart and tangy tomato soup.
Depending on how much time you have in the kitchen and what you have on hand, you can either make your own croutons or use store-bought versions for convenience. Making your own is the perfect way to use up any slightly stale loaves of bread, especially hearty, crusty types such as rye, French, or Italian. Simply cut the bread into bite-size cubes, toss them with olive oil or melted butter, and mix with any seasonings and spices you'd like. You can even customize the flavor to coordinate with specific soups, such as Italian seasoning-infused croutons to top minestrone.
A dollop of dairy
Sometimes, a hot bowl of soup calls for something thick and rich, such as Greek yogurt, sour cream, or crema. No matter how basic or boring your bowl of soup is, it's nothing that a dollop of dairy can't fix. Everyone knows that cream-based soups such as broccoli cheese, mushroom, potato leek, and butternut squash can always benefit from a bit more dairy, but brothy bowls can as well. In fact, incorporating sour cream into your favorite chicken soup recipe will bring it to a whole new level of deliciousness. Cool, tangy borscht also begs for a touch of sour cream to help balance out the tartness. A dairy topping will make any soup even creamier and more luscious, while providing a satisfying mouthfeel.
The type of dairy that you use should depend on the kind of soup you have, as well as any health concerns. For instance, if you want a creamy texture without extra fat and calories, consider topping your bowl with Greek yogurt rather than regular sour cream. Latin-inspired black bean soup begs for a touch of crema, while Finnish salmon or wild mushroom soup pairs perfectly with crème fraîche.
Toasted coconut shreds
Even if you can't afford to take a tropical vacation right now, your next bowl of soup can take you there. When you top creamy soup with a sprinkling of roasted coconut flakes, the result is nothing short of mouthwatering. The shreds add just the right amount of crunch to the silky smooth soup, while delivering a taste of the tropics, too. Since toasted coconut naturally contains sugar, it works best as a topping on soups that have a touch of sweetness, such as butternut squash and roasted carrot. Roasting the carrots will bring out the root vegetable's natural sugar, giving the soup a caramelized flavor that works with the toasted coconut flakes.
Another soup that can benefit from a coconut flake topping is curried red lentil. Filled with the warm, earthy flavors of ginger and coriander, traditional curried red lentil soup contrasts perfectly with the sweetness of the coconut. Sprinkle a few flakes on top of your steaming hot bowl as an alternative to regular crackers. Other flavors that will complement the toasted coconut include fresh lime, cilantro, and cinnamon. You can either use store-bought coconut flakes for convenience, or make your own from scratch.
Pomegranate seeds
One of the more surprising soup topping ideas is pomegranate seeds, which are bursting with juiciness and a delicious sweet-tart flavor. You may have heard of sprinkling pomegranate seeds on salads and maybe even tried it yourself, but now it's time to get creative with your next boring bowl of soup. While the seeds won't complement every type of soup, there are a few that are the perfect match. Roasted butternut squash soup has a natural sweetness that will contrast beautifully with the tartness of the pomegranate seeds. The seed's extreme crunch factor is just what the creamy soup needs for a bit of textural excitement.
You can use pomegranate seeds to top a homemade root vegetable soup, as the roasted carrots, beets, and parsnips have a sweet flavor that calls for a tart touch. The acidity in the seeds will also help balance out the richness in thick and creamy soups. You don't need many seeds, as a little will go a long way when they're sprinkled over your soup. Pomegranate seeds are also the ideal garnish for spicy soups containing roasted poblanos or any other type of pepper.
Crispy fried garlic and shallots
If you're looking to jazz up a bland soup while giving it a crunchy bite, crispy fried garlic and shallots are just what you need. The two aromatics will infuse any blah-tasting broth with a zesty flavor while also providing plenty of texture. While the duo won't work so well with sweet soups, they're ideal for savory broths that feature other bold ingredients, such as fresh broccoli or onions. Both fried garlic and shallots will add interest to milder-tasting creamy soups, including potato leek, mushroom, and chicken and wild rice.
Making the crunchy garlic and shallot blend takes just a matter of minutes, and if you make a large batch, you can keep some to use in other recipes. Start by slicing the garlic and shallots as thin as possible so that they get super crispy when fried in vegetable or any other neutral-tasting oil. Use either a sharp knife or a mandolin to get the best results. Fry them until they're golden brown, and store in an air-tight container.
Biscuits
Biscuit-topped soup is about as comforting as it gets on a cold winter day, and the good news is that you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to make it. If you're really pressed for time, you can even make a store-bought can of soup look and taste homemade with a crunchy biscuit topping. Biscuits work best on top of savory soups with a rich and creamy texture, similar to gravy. Some options include corn or potato chowders, cream of mushroom, and chicken and dumplings.
There are a few different ways you can top your soup with the fluffy biscuits, depending on how much time you have. As one option, heat up your soup either in a saucepan or microwave, and place pre-made biscuits on top. For more of a rustic, homemade taste and presentation, pour your soup into a cast-iron pan and top it with evenly placed drops of refrigerated biscuit dough. Simmer until the dough is cooked, or bake the soup in the oven until the biscuit topping is golden brown and fluffy on the inside, similar to a pot pie. If you want to make the topping from scratch, you can make perfect biscuits with just three ingredients.
Grilled cheese bites
You've no doubt enjoyed a bowl of tangy tomato soup with a side of ooey-gooey grilled cheese more than a few times in your life, so why not give the dynamic duo a new, creative twist? Instead of having to dip the cheesy sandwich into your bowl of hot soup, you can cut it into bite-sized pieces and use it as a crunchy, flavorful topping. Grilled cheese bites also complement a variety of soups that aren't tomato, including French onion, butternut squash, roasted red pepper, and broccoli cheese.
You can use any bread and cheese combo, such as French bread with cheddar or Hawaiian sweet rolls with Swiss, to make the mini sandwiches. Prepare them the traditional way in a frying pan or on a griddle, or make them extra-crispy in an air fryer. If you're making your sandwiches in a skillet, put a bit of salt in the pan for the best grilled cheese of your life. Once the sandwiches are cut into small cubes, you can layer as many as you'd like on top of your favorite soup to enjoy both crunch and flavor with each bite.
Apples
Make your favorite fall soups even more delicious and festive with a topping of crisp diced apples. Use juicy, seasonal apples at the peak of freshness for the best sweet-tart combination and crunchy texture. Not only do the seasonal flavors work in harmony, but the crispness of the apples will blend beautifully with creamy butternut squash and smooth pumpkin soups. The combination is also a feast for your eyes, as the vibrant orange hues of the soups contrast with the deep red or bright green apples. Basically, diced apple-topped soup is autumn in a bowl.
For the best texture and presentation, slice the apples as thinly as possible, and toss the bites with a bit of lemon juice to prevent the apples from turning brown. The lemon also provides even more tartness to contrast with the naturally sweet autumnal soups. When choosing the perfect type of apple to top your fall-inspired soup with, you can't go wrong with Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, or red apples.