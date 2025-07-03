The Best Chili Crisp Brand, According To Our Taste Test

Nothing punches up rice, eggs, ramen, dan dan noodles, or really any dish better than chili crisp. No matter what brand you prefer, it's a pungent, spicy, oily, crispy delight. If your favorite brand is Lao Gan Ma, then we'd say you have great taste, because it's also The Takeout's highest-ranked chili crisp.

For us, this Guizhou-produced chili crisp is the perfect combination of sweet, spicy, salty, and boldly flavored. Maybe the great taste is a result of knowing how to use MSG, which is an amazing flavor enhancer and no longer the bad guy! Maybe it's the pieces of chopped peanut and salty soybean mixed in, adding a heartier element to the crisp. Or perhaps each little bit adds up to be more than the sum of its parts. Whatever it is, this "Old Godmother" (which is what Lao Gan Ma translates to in English) should be stocked in your kitchen, as it's ready to add a massive wave of flavor to whatever you're cooking.