12 Best Soups To Pair With Grilled Cheese That Aren't Tomato
Grilled cheese is famously paired with tomato soup –– the history of this iconic duo spans a century –– but the sandwich's buttery crispness and melty interior make it a far more versatile companion. For instance, creamy soups complement the rich, indulgent sandwich perfectly, while vegetable-based options provide a light and tangy contrast. You could stay on the safe side by sticking to just tomato soup, but thinking outside of the bowl will introduce you to new flavor profiles and taste sensations you may not have experienced before.
Depending on the type of soup, you can also experiment with various cheeses and breads to find the most intriguing match. Grilled cheese sandwich and soup combinations are endless, especially when you play with different flavors and textures, such as fluffy or crusty breads and smoky or spicy cheeses. You can try almost any type of gooey cheese, and it'll taste great. Don't forget about flavorful additions like pickles and kimchi. So many possible pairings prove that grilled cheese isn't just a supporting character to tomato –– the sandwich elevates almost any bowl of soup it meets. Whether you serve it as dippable strips or classic triangles, grilled cheese makes any bowl of soup even more delicious.
French onion soup
Pairing grilled cheese with French onion soup is a decadent twist on two comfort food classics, where melty cheese meets the rich sweetness of caramelized onions. The soup's savory broth is infused with slow-cooked onions, beef stock, and a splash of sherry or wine, providing a bold, umami backdrop that enhances the gooey, toasted sandwich. Make your grilled cheese with Gruyère –– which should also be one of your go-to cheeses for French onion soup –– for a match made in culinary heaven. Gruyère has a nutty flavor that will melt beautifully between slices of sourdough or French bread. Dipping the sandwich into the broth mimics the iconic soup-soaked crouton, creating a layered bite that's both nostalgic and gourmet.
Some recipes take the pairing even further by fusing both components into one dish: caramelized onions are folded into the grilled cheese, and the sandwich is pan-fried until golden and served alongside or atop a bowl of soup. The textures of the crisp crust, melted cheese, and silky broth play off each other, making each bite taste indulgent and balanced. Whether prepared separately or as one, grilled cheese and French onion soup offer a delicious lunch or dinner option that's perfect for chilly evenings when you crave something cozy with a touch of elegance.
Butternut squash soup
During the fall, nothing pairs better with a smooth and creamy bowl of butternut squash soup than a crispy grilled cheese sandwich. In particular, using brie makes the duo comforting and unexpectedly elegant. The soup's velvety texture, which is often enhanced with roasted squash, garlic, and warm spices like ginger or curry, offers a sweet and savory depth that complements the buttery richness of a grilled cheese sandwich. If you're short on time, you can even make butternut squash soup with just three ingredients. Other types of cheese that would work well in this pairing include sharp cheddar, Gruyère, or fontina, as they all melt beautifully and add a nutty contrast to the soup's sweetness.
Some butternut squash soup recipes incorporate caramelized onions for added complexity and a seasonal touch. You could even layer smoky bacon or apple slices into the sandwich for extra crunch. When choosing the perfect bread for grilled cheese, pick something crusty that complements the soup's silkiness, such as sourdough or a French loaf. Make your grilled cheese by slathering on plenty of butter or mayonnaise for the crispiest finish. Before serving, slice the sandwich into thin strips, which will become the ideal soup dippers for a festive autumn lunch or dinner.
Minestrone soup
If you love eating grilled cheese sandwiches with classic tomato soup, think of minestrone as its heartier, more grown-up cousin. The soup is brimming with vegetables such as zucchini, carrots, celery, and leafy greens, offering a savory, herby base that contrasts beautifully with the buttery crunch of a grilled cheese sandwich. Loaded with beans and pasta, minestrone's tomato-rich broth boasts a medley of textures and flavors. This makes it a satisfying partner to the gooey melt of cheddar or mozzarella between slices of golden, crusty bread.
Some recipes elevate this soup and sandwich pairing by using extra-sharp or white cheddar grilled between slices of rustic bread. You can also experiment in the kitchen by mixing and matching different breads and cheeses to find the perfect combination for your steaming bowl of minestrone. The sandwich becomes more than a side –– it's also a delicious dipper and a savory sponge to soak up all the soup's vegetal goodness. Together, they create a meal that feels both nourishing and nostalgic, perfect for cozy nights or casual gatherings.
Roasted red pepper soup
Roasted red pepper soup paired with grilled cheese is a vibrant, smoky twist on the classic comfort duo. The soup's base is typically made from fire-roasted red peppers, tomatoes, garlic, and onions, delivering a silky texture and deep, slightly sweet flavor that contrasts beautifully with a gooey grilled sandwich. While any cheese works with this duo, fontina, mozzarella, or sharp cheddar will melt well and complement the soup's warmth. If you're not sure what type of bread to choose, both sourdough and rustic white bread will provide the ideal chewy bite. They'll also hold up well when dipped into the steaming bowl of soup. For a creative spin, consider cutting the grilled cheese into bite-sized pieces and floating them on top as crispy croutons.
This soup and sandwich pairing shines in both presentation and taste. The soup's bold red color and velvety consistency make it ideal for swirling with cream or topping with fresh basil, while the grilled cheese offers a satisfying dipper or garnish. If you're vegan, you can use plant-based cheese and butter instead. Swap out the cream for vegetable broth and almond milk. Whether served on a chilly evening or as a quick lunch, roasted red pepper soup with grilled cheese delivers complex and intriguing flavors.
Broccoli cheese soup
Are you craving copious amounts of cheese? Look no further than a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup partnered with a melty grilled cheese sandwich. Rich, creamy, and indulgent, this duet is the ultimate comfort food. Although you can use Velveeta for an easy version of the soup, it's often made with white cheddar, Parmesan, tender broccoli florets, and a hint of nutmeg or garlic. Its velvety texture not only mirrors the sandwich's gooey interior, but is also the perfect complement to the bread's crispy crunch. You can make the sandwich with the same cheddar cheese you sprinkle into the soup, or try something different for contrast. Some ideas include super-creamy Havarti, mozzarella, brie, or pepper jack for a bit of heat.
This pairing also invites playful variation, such as adding roasted red peppers or caramelized onions to the grilled cheese for a flavorful twist, or using multigrain bread for added texture and nuttiness. You can serve the sandwich cut into strips, triangles, or bite-sized croutons. When you're hungry for a grown-up version of a favorite childhood food, you can't go wrong with a simple yet sublime broccoli cheese soup and grilled cheese combo. This lunch or dinner idea is also a creative way to get more greens into your diet.
Black bean soup
Serving grilled cheese alongside a bowl of black bean soup before is a dynamic duo that works for several reasons. The soup and sandwich pairing is hearty and flavor-packed, bringing Latin-inspired warmth to a classic American comfort food. The soup has a rich, earthy flavor due to the combination of black beans, cumin, garlic, onions, and a touch of lime, while its thick texture contrasts deliciously with crispy golden bread. Plus, if you need a quick meal, you only need three ingredients to make a vintage black bean soup. For the sandwich, cheeses like pepper jack, smoked cheddar, or Monterey Jack add a kick of heat that complements the spices and cilantro in the soup. When dipped into the broth, the bread soaks up the smoky flavors and turns each bite into a satisfying blend of crunch and creaminess.
This combo is also up for several creative customizations. You can add roasted poblano peppers or caramelized onions to the grilled cheese for extra complexity, or use a hearty multigrain bread to reflect the soup's rustic vibe. Serve the sandwich cut into strips or triangles for easy dipping, or float some small cubes on top of the soup.
Split pea and ham soup
While it might not be as popular as a traditional grilled cheese and tomato soup combination, this duo is unexpectedly crave-worthy. Pairing a melty sandwich with split pea and ham soup creates a deeply satisfying, old-fashioned comfort meal that's both hearty and indulgent. The soup is prepared by simmering split peas with cubed ham or bacon and vegetables like carrots, celery, and garlic. Its savory depth complements the buttery crunch of a grilled sandwich. Cheeses such as sharp cheddar, smoked Gouda, or American work well with this combination, as their flavors boost the soup's rustic smokiness. When it comes to bread, you can't go wrong with a sturdy sourdough or rye.
This pairing is especially cozy on cold days, when you can throw the soup into your slow cooker in the morning and come home to a warm bowl. Some optional additions in the grilled cheese include caramelized onions, juicy tomatoes, or mustard for added zing. Together, the soup and sandwich form a protein-rich and fiber-filled meal, whether served as a weeknight dinner or a weekend lunch.
Beef and barley soup
Pairing beef and barley soup with grilled cheese creates a heart-warming, rustic meal that balances a rich, meaty flavor with a crispy, cheesy crunch. The soup features a full-flavored savory broth made with tender beef, nutty barley, and slow-simmered vegetables, hearty enough to serve as a meal by itself. Paired with a gooey grilled cheese sandwich, the soup adds a contrast of depth and warmth. Cheeses like white cheddar, smoked Gouda, fontina, or provolone add creamy richness that complements the soup's robust flavors. Sturdy breads like French, Italian, sourdough, or rye hold up well for dipping and soaking up the broth.
This pairing is especially comforting on cold days, when you crave sustenance and comfort food. To add even more flavor to the dynamic duo, consider enhancing your grilled cheese sandwich with a touch of horseradish or caramelized onions. Each of these variations blends well with the soup's earthy notes. If you want to give the classic beef and barley soup an Italian twist, add some fresh rosemary, basil, and parsley. Then, make the sandwich on garlic bread.
Udon noodle soup
When you think of the last type of soup you'd expect to find alongside a grilled cheese sandwich, udon noodles in a spicy broth may come to mind. Before dismissing this unique pairing, however, consider how well it could work. Pairing udon noodle soup with a kimchi grilled cheese sandwich is a bold fusion that balances comfort with complexity. Typically made with a savory dashi or miso broth and thick, chewy noodles, the udon soup offers a flavorful, rich base that contrasts beautifully with the fiery tang of fermented kimchi and creamy melted cheese. Whether you use cheddar or mozzarella on the grilled cheese, the combination brings heat, crunch, and creaminess to the table. All of the flavors and textures amplify the richness of the soup.
If you're craving more heat in the meal, consider adding some kimchi to the udon soup. You could also increase the smoky umami flavors by incorporating sliced bacon into the grilled cheese. Another option is to saute the bacon with kimchi and a bit of brown sugar for a sweet, salty, and spicy taste sensation.
Lentil soup
If you're looking for a deeply satisfying alternative to tomato soup for your grilled cheese sandwich, consider a thick, rich lentil soup. This combo creates a nourishing, textural contrast that's both rustic and indulgent. The soup generally features a smoky element, whether it's from smoked paprika or bacon, as well as saucy sweetness from tomato paste. You can also add ground cumin and coriander. All of the flavors blend to create a hearty, earthy base that complements the crispy sandwich. Cheeses such as sharp cheddar, Gruyère, or even vegan Parmesan melt deliciously between slices of sourdough, rye, or multigrain bread. Layer grilled onions or sauteed mushrooms into the sandwich for extra depth of flavor.
To save time in the kitchen, you can make your lentil soup in an Instant Pot. If you want to get a bit more creative, try a Sicilian version that's packed with carrots and spinach. Then, serve it with grilled cheese sandwiches filled with prosciutto and arugula. As long as you're not adding any meat, the soup is also an easy vegan recipe that you could pair with a plant-based grilled cheese.
Beer cheese soup
Although it might surprise you to know that beer cheese soup originated in Kentucky and not Wisconsin, pairing a grilled cheese sandwich with beer cheese soup celebrates all things melty and savory. When it comes to a comforting and satisfying meal, you can't go wrong with lots of cheese and beer. Depending on the season, this delicious and decadent duo is ideal for football games or backyard BBQs. The soup is often made by combining sharp cheddar, a can of lager or ale, and aromatics like garlic and onion. Velvety and tangy, it's the perfect match to the gooey interior of the sandwich. Dipped into the soup, the crispy bread soaks up the bold flavors and adds a bit of crunch to the mix. You can use a wide variety of cheeses for the sandwich, but full-flavored ones such as smoked Gouda, cheddar, or even a blend of fontina and Havarti elevate the pairing. Consider making the sandwich on a hearty sourdough or pretzel bread to pair with the soup.
You can take the beer cheese soup to the next level by crumbling crispy bacon or drizzling hot sauce on top. Add a bit of brightness to the sandwich with sliced tomatoes, which will also help break up some of the richness of the meal. Mustard or pickled jalapeños would also do the trick.
Dill pickle soup
Everyone knows that grilled cheese sandwiches and pickles are made for each other, so why not combine the flavors with a dippable soup? Creamy, savory, and a little sour, homemade dill pickle soup is the perfect match for melty grilled cheese sandwiches. The soup is typically made with sour cream, potatoes, carrots, celery, garlic, and chopped dill pickles cooked down into a velvety broth. In a pinch, you could use a can of store-bought pickle-flavored soup or Cup Noodles Dill Pickle ramen. The pairing works so well together because the briny brightness of the dill pickle soup balances out the richness of the crispy grilled cheese sandwich.
You can use any cheese you'd like, such as Havarti or smoked gouda, for maximum flavor. Some recipes take the pairing even further by incorporating pickles directly into the grilled cheese itself, layering thin slices between cheese and bread for a zesty crunch. Thinly sliced tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, or even kimchi would also complement the soup if you want to crank up the kitchen creativity.