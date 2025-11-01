12 Best Soups To Pair With Grilled Cheese That Aren't Tomato

Grilled cheese is famously paired with tomato soup –– the history of this iconic duo spans a century –– but the sandwich's buttery crispness and melty interior make it a far more versatile companion. For instance, creamy soups complement the rich, indulgent sandwich perfectly, while vegetable-based options provide a light and tangy contrast. You could stay on the safe side by sticking to just tomato soup, but thinking outside of the bowl will introduce you to new flavor profiles and taste sensations you may not have experienced before.

Depending on the type of soup, you can also experiment with various cheeses and breads to find the most intriguing match. Grilled cheese sandwich and soup combinations are endless, especially when you play with different flavors and textures, such as fluffy or crusty breads and smoky or spicy cheeses. You can try almost any type of gooey cheese, and it'll taste great. Don't forget about flavorful additions like pickles and kimchi. So many possible pairings prove that grilled cheese isn't just a supporting character to tomato –– the sandwich elevates almost any bowl of soup it meets. Whether you serve it as dippable strips or classic triangles, grilled cheese makes any bowl of soup even more delicious.