You Only Need 3 Canned Ingredients To Make This Vintage Black Bean Soup

Simply put, black beans are a whole meal in and of themselves, offering protein, fiber, and a filling base for all kinds of modifications. They're a relatively low-cost and low-effort option for mealtimes, which means they're a favorite in my household. While you can eat black beans in all kinds of ways, soup is a tried-and-true favorite, especially when you want a cozy meal. Conveniently, you really only need three canned ingredients for this vintage soup recipe: black beans, diced tomatoes, and chicken stock.

Chicken stock imparts a delicious, savory, salty, meaty flavor to whatever graces its delicious depths. It makes for a great soup base, too, since it's flavorful but not so overwhelmingly potent that you can't taste the other ingredients. Just simmer two cans of black beans, one can of diced tomatoes, and about a cup of chicken broth or stock to start. The canned beans you should always have in your pantry make up the bulk of the dish, but the diced tomatoes add that little pop of acidic freshness.

Once it's all heated through, which will likely take around 10 or so minutes, you can puree it with an immersion blender or, after it has cooled slightly, a standard blender. You can warm it back up to your preferred serving temperature, thinning with more broth if necessary, and enjoy a tasty and simple soup for lunch, dinner, or, heck, even breakfast. I'm not going to tell you when to eat a good soup.