What To Know About Panera's Store-Bought Soup Before Stocking Up

If you're a fan of Panera's soup, you're in luck. A beloved favorite has returned to the menu, and the soups are also pre-packaged and available in grocery stores, specifically in the refrigerated aisle (I've historically found it close to the deli section).That being said, there is something you might want to know before you plunk down some cash for them: The soups aren't the exact same recipes as the ones you'll find in the standalone cafes.

According to Panera, the store-bought soups "are inspired by the recipes served in our bakery-cafes. The recipes are not identical, but for the varieties that can be found in both the café and in the grocery, like Broccoli Cheddar, our chefs work hard to ensure the flavor is as close a match as possible." So, if you're looking for a straight dupe, it's just not going to happen, unfortunately. Even though the soup varieties might closely match the ones on the cafe menu, they still might taste different to you due to reasons such as extending shelf life, product consistency, and more. If only the real-deal broccoli cheddar soup from Panera will do, you'll just need to head to the cafe to enjoy your favorite kind.