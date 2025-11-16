What To Know About Panera's Store-Bought Soup Before Stocking Up
If you're a fan of Panera's soup, you're in luck. A beloved favorite has returned to the menu, and the soups are also pre-packaged and available in grocery stores, specifically in the refrigerated aisle (I've historically found it close to the deli section).That being said, there is something you might want to know before you plunk down some cash for them: The soups aren't the exact same recipes as the ones you'll find in the standalone cafes.
According to Panera, the store-bought soups "are inspired by the recipes served in our bakery-cafes. The recipes are not identical, but for the varieties that can be found in both the café and in the grocery, like Broccoli Cheddar, our chefs work hard to ensure the flavor is as close a match as possible." So, if you're looking for a straight dupe, it's just not going to happen, unfortunately. Even though the soup varieties might closely match the ones on the cafe menu, they still might taste different to you due to reasons such as extending shelf life, product consistency, and more. If only the real-deal broccoli cheddar soup from Panera will do, you'll just need to head to the cafe to enjoy your favorite kind.
Our highest ranked Panera soup is also sold at grocery stores
If you're willing to overlook the potentially slight differences in flavor, our favorite Panera Bread soup is also available in a grocery store edition. That would be the autumn squash soup, which happens to be vegetarian. Our taste tester wrote, "It's a mix of squash and pumpkin blended with vegetable stock, then finished with sweet cream, making for a thick, sweet, and velvety smooth experience."
If sweet isn't your thing, Panera's famous broccoli cheddar soup (which we have a copycat recipe for) came in second and is also available in grocery stores. That one, in particular, is a crowd favorite, so at least you can keep either of these soups in your fridge for a cloudy day or an easygoing work-from-home lunch. (Panera's maligned French onion soup is not available in stores, thankfully.) While these store-bought versions might not be exactly the same as the ones in the brick-and-mortar stores, that's just one of those things you generally trade for convenience. You just need to add a slice of your own toast and you're golden.