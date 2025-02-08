The Iconic Soup That Panera Just Can't Get Right

Before the controversy sparked by a lawsuit over charged lemonade grabbed all the headlines, Panera Bread was — and will likely continue to be — known best for its soup and bread selection, and it's easy to see why. While their seven soups vary in terms of taste, popularity, and quality, nearly all are beloved by a certain subset of Panera's consumer base. That's why it may upset some of you to know that there is one soup from Panera that falls remarkably short of being the best soup it can possibly be. While the chain's Broccoli Cheddar Soup tops a customer survey of the company's best soups, Panera's Bistro French Onion Soup will instead live in infamy as their worst offering still in current rotation.

The Bistro French Onion Soup is Panera's take on a classic flavor that is beloved by soup lovers around the world. Unfortunately, Panera's version doesn't quite stack up when ranked with its contemporaries, nor does it truly encapsulate just how delicious French onion soup can be. Instead, the fast casual food chain's Bistro French Onion Soup underwhelms in terms of both taste and general quality.