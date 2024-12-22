The Best Soup To Pair With Your Tuna Fish Sandwich
If you enjoy tuna fish sandwiches, you might be in the minority (and if you work in an office and eat at your desk, you just might be the villain), but there's a lot that's good about this quick and easy bite. It's rich in protein, contains omega-3 fatty acids, and comes chock full of vitamins and minerals. Depending on what bread you put it on, there is an opportunity for plenty of fiber, too, plus additional protein. Pair a tuna sandwich with a bowl of your favorite canned soup (or homemade, if that's your preference) and you have yourself a quick, complete meal. But which soup goes best with that distinctly fish-forward, creamy tuna fish sandwich?
As it happens, it's a soup that pairs well with another classic sandwich: the grilled cheese. That's right, you guessed it — it's tomato soup. Tuna sandwiches and tomato soup are actually a take on the classic fish and tomato pairing that is so popular in Mediterranean cooking. (The difference here is that there is more emphasis on making a hearty meal that is, ultimately, comfort food.) The bright acidic pop and natural sweetness of the tomato soup plays well against the rich creaminess of the tuna fish sandwich.
More excellent soup choices for your tuna fish sandwich
Now, if you don't have a can of tomato soup in your pantry (or you just don't like it), no worries –- there are a few other soups that would also complement your tuna fish sandwich beautifully. A nice minestrone soup not only adds all the goodness of the vegetables that go into it, it's readily available or easy to make. The fact that it's broth-based and not cream-based (as well as the different textures within it) gives it a nice contrast to the creaminess and relatively homogeneity of your tuna salad filling.
A beautiful lentil soup is also a fine choice. Lentils are generally quite mild in flavor, which means they can complement pretty much any protein, including the rather strong-tasting tuna. Lentils are high in fiber, protein, and vitamin B-9 (which helps support red blood cells) — which makes them something of a super food. But they're also filling and comforting, making lentil soup another excellent pairing with your tuna sandwich.